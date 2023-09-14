Gage Capen wasn’t sentenced on Thursday but he still went to jail.

Capen, 24, was a no-show for his sentencing on charges stemming from the 2020 car crash that killed a Pownal woman. Police found him a short time after an arrest warrant was issued over his absence, and he was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail while the hearing was rescheduled.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

