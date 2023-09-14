Gage Capen wasn’t sentenced on Thursday but he still went to jail.
Capen, 24, was a no-show for his sentencing on charges stemming from the 2020 car crash that killed a Pownal woman. Police found him a short time after an arrest warrant was issued over his absence, and he was ordered held for lack of $100,000 bail while the hearing was rescheduled.
Capen was charged with negligent operation with death resulting and two counts of negligent operation resulting in serious bodily injury — all felonies — in connection with the crash in Proctor that killed 18-year-old Kianna Peters. Police said Capen, whose driver’s license was already suspended at the time, was speeding and lost control of the car, flipping it over. He pleaded guilty to the charges — which carried a potential combined maximum of 45 years — as part of a deal that was supposed to see him sentenced to nine months to four years in prison.
Members of Peters’ family were in attendance for the sentencing scheduled for Thursday. The hearing began at 9 a.m., and when Capen still had not arrived at 9:30, Public Defender Christopher Davis said he was unable to offer the court any information on his client’s whereabouts.
“I’m certainly mindful there are a lot of people in the court for the sentencing,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan said when Corsones asked how he wanted to proceed. “At least a couple people came from out of state. ... If there was an indication Mr. Capen was a couple minutes away, I’d say wait.”
With no such indication available, Sullivan said he would like to request an arrest warrant. Corsones said they had much of the morning blocked off for the hearing, and that he was inclined to give Capen until 10 a.m. When that hour arrived and Capen still had not appeared, Corsones issued the $100,000 warrant, saying Capen’s absence was significant evidence of flight to avoid prosecution.
Capen was in custody when the court reconvened at 2 p.m. to hear other cases. Sullivan said that when the warrant was issued, Rutland City and Rutland Town police went looking for Capen, finding him at 37 Water St. Sullivan said that as police took him into custody, he told an officer with whom he apparently had a rapport that he was aware of the hearing but had not wanted to face Peters’ family.
“He also indicated, had it been any other officer, he was prepared to fight with him,” Sullivan said.
Corsones said there was not enough time available to squeeze the hearing into the afternoon schedule. Sullivan asked that bail be continued and Davis said he would not object.
“The proposed sentence is a to-serve sentence,” Davis said. “Best to get it underway.”
Sullivan said he would review the circumstances of Capen’s arrest to see whether additional charges are warranted.
Police said Capen was driving Peters and two other women to the Beaver Pond in Proctor when they crashed. Capen allegedly told police that he was driving because, despite his lack of a valid license, he was the only one in the group who was sober. He told police he had been driving 40 mph in the 25-mph zone and lost control of the car while trying to pull Peters, who was standing up in the convertible, down into her seat.
At the time, he was on probation for charges of disorderly conduct and unlawful mischief for incidents in 2018 and 2019.
