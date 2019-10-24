A multiple-car crash on Route 7 Thursday morning left one person dead, according to Rutland City Police Chief Brian Killcullen. Two more people were taken to the hospital with what he believed were non-life-threatening injuries, he said.
The crash involved two cars and a box truck, and left the cars totaled, and a telephone pole dislodged and leaning on telephone wires outside the Smoke Shop. The box truck, a Foley Services vehicle, ended up off the road on the north side of Rotary Park in Rutland near the river.
The crash caused police to shut down Route 7 between Vernon and North streets for several hours after the roughly 10:30 a.m. incident, while the scene was investigated.
Vermont State Police, Rutland City Police, Rutland City Fire Department, Red Cross, The Department of Public Works Mayor David Allaire and Green Mountain Power were on scene in late morning, and portions of Route 7 were closed off to all travelers.
Multiple people were transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for attention by ambulance, and Allaire said Rutlanders were calling his office and others to make sure their loved ones weren't involved in the crash.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
Check your facts. It’s a Foley Services truck. Not Distributing
