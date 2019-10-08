Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting they say came at the end of a police pursuit that occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Amtrak station parking lot in downtown Rutland.
Police said the incident began at 5:30 a.m. when the suspect, who has not yet been identified, drove by and fired several shots into the Rutland City Police Station on Wales Street. Police said no one was hurt at that time.
The suspect's vehicle was located and chased to the north end of the Amtrak parking lot, where police and the suspects exchanged gunfire. Police said the suspect was shot and killed, but no officers or civillians were hurt.
Former Rutland City Alderman Ed Larson made a social media post in which he said City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen told him the chase ended when the car tried to cross the train tracks to the BROC parking lot.
Police said the suspect was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead there.
A bystander, who arrived for work around the time of the shooting, reported hearing multiple shots fired as he stood just off Evelyn Street, sounding like "firecrackers" going off.
At around 8 a.m., multiple city and state police units were on scene, as well as two ambulances from Regional Ambulance and a crime scene investigation unit.
A white Ford focus with bullet holes was motionless on the railroad track. The morning train sat on the tracks, unable to proceed.
Officer Nate Harvey of the Rutland City Police said at the scene that there is no threat to the public at this time, and the Amtrak station is open, but anyone wishing to go into the station will need an escort.
Chief Kilcullen deferred further comment on the shootings to the Vermont State Police.
This article will be updated.
