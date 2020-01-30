The Pine Hill Partnership wants locals to know that cycling isn’t just for the summer any more.
Pine Hill Park will host “Cold Rolled Rutland” starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. The event, organized by MTBVT, will offer group fatbike rides and rentals. Tickets are $30, $10 for children 10 and younger.
Fatbikes have wider tires than normal bicycles, and larger frames to accommodate the tires.
“People are riding a 4-inch or wider tire,” Pine Hill Partnership head Shelly Lutz said. “Most people around here like riding a 4.8-inch tire with studs in the winter time. They get a little bit of flotation out of it because they run very low tire pressure. It’s definitely slower because you’re riding on this big, ballooning tire, and the bikes tend to be a little heavier than a regular mountain bike. A friend said it’s like riding a bulldozer because they go everywhere.”
The event, which will run until 3 p.m., also features catering from the Stowe-based Ranch Camp and a beer tasting by von Trapp Brewing.
“There’s going to be different levels of group rides — beginner, intermediate, advanced and even more advanced,” Lutz said. “There’ll be some kid’s bikes there for people to try.”
Lutz said fatbikes tend to start in the $900 to $1,000 price range.
“I think you can get into a good quality fatbike for less than a good quality mountain bike because you don’t need a rear suspension,” she said.
Fatbiking took off in popularity in recent years. Lutz said it is on the rise at Pine Hill Park, but has not seen nearly the growth warm-weather cycling has there.
“What we don’t see are the people traveling, like they do in the summertime to ride mountain bikes,” she said.
MTBVT owner Nate Freund described the company as “curators of eclectic mountain bike media and culture from around the state.” It also organizes mountain biking events, and the Rutland event joins similar rides in Stowe and East Burke on its winter line-up.
“Mountain biking is on the rise,” he said. “It’s becoming more and more a family sport and younger people are getting into it.”
As that happens, he said, more people involved in mountain biking want to do it year-round. Also, it offers people a way to diversify their outdoor activities in the winter months.
“When the skiing is bad, fatbiking is good,” Freund said. “Fatbiking, you want compact, hard snow because you can’t fatbike on powder.”
Freund said Pine Hill Park’s winter grooming should make it especially attractive. He said it is not the only trail network that grooms in the winter, but it does so more consistently than others in the region.
Outdoor recreation has been at the center of Rutland’s regional marketing campaign. Organizer Steve Costello said it was essential to show the area has year-round offerings.
“We’re competing with all kinds of communities around the Northeast and across the country, and events like this do put us on the map,” he said. “Ten years ago, I didn’t see a fat-tire bike ever. Today, it’s in the conversation for people that are serious about biking. ... I’m seeing more and more of these things, not just here, but when I travel.”
That makes it important for Rutland to keep up, Costello said.
“We have to offer the things people expect when they come to a place like this from a community, especially in the west, that’s based in recreation,” he said.
