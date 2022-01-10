Shelley Lutz said she was overseeing a fire pit in Pine Hill Park during the inaugural Cold Roll Rutland Fatbike Festival when about 50 people arrived at once.
“There was just this array of colors,” said Lutz, one of the leaders of the Pine Hill Partnership 2020 event. “It was really cool to see and we didn’t have a ton of snow at that point.”
The second annual festival was supposed to be last year, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers are bringing it back this year, having gotten the permits to hold the event Feb. 13.
“This year, the goals are really to give people an outlet to get together and convene in a safe way,” said Organizer Evan Chismark. “We ride some bike. We eat some good food. It’s about getting back a sense of normalcy.”
Chismark said they watched the recent surge in infections in the state but are reassured by the outdoor nature of the event.
“There’s no component of this that’s indoors,” he said. “It’s something we’re going to keep an eye on.”
The event includes beginner, intermediate and advanced group rides on groomed trails; a vendor village; mid-ride refreshments; and a catered lunch. Tickets are $50; $35 for riders under 21. Lutz warned that rental bikes are in short supply at the moment and may be hard to come by.
“There’s a really, really solid community of fatbikers in that area,” Chismark said. “Being so close to upstate New York, we can pull on New Yorkers. The Pine Hill trail network is so good and so well-managed.”
Turnout in 2020 was about 150 people, according to Chismark.
“It was beyond our wildest dreams with the amount of people showing up,” Lutz said. “We had people from Syracuse, New York; we had people from Montreal.”
Chismark said they organized the event “for fun,” but that they also have something of a higher purpose.
“Pine Hill Park is such a cool resource for the central/southern Vermont riding community,” he said. “We’re doing this to raise awareness and support of what those people are doing.”
Lutz said use of the park drops off after the summer, but that more and more people are visiting during other seasons.
“We’re seeing plenty of tire tracks and plenty of foot traffic,” she said. “The whole park usage has done up since COVID started exponentially. I think that trend will continue.”
