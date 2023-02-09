Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.