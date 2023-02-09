Shelley Lutz says it’s looking like a good weekend to go bicycling in the woods.
Yes, you read that right and, no, this isn’t a story from June that’s getting published now by accident. Sunday, the third annual Cold Rolled Fatbike Festival takes place in Pine Hill Park.
“The riding’s going to be pretty good, even with this rain today,” said Lutz, one of the event organizers. “There’s a good base from all the grooming maintenance has been doing. Saturday night’s going to be cold and Sunday’s going to be sunny. You can’t ask for better than that.”
Pine Hill Park has long been a destination for mountain bikers during the summer. With fatbikes — bikes with wide tires and correspondingly wider frames designed for winter trail riding — growing in popularity, the Pine Hill Partnership started grooming the trails in the winter. Cold Rolled launched in 2020, and Lutz said it was an immediate success.
“We have more than 100 registered,” she said. “I think we’re going to have about 150 people.”
Another rising trend in the cycling world is the use of electric motor assisted, or e-bikes, and this year vendors will have e-fatbikes for visitors to try at the festival.
“The nice thing about the e-bike, in general, is it offers a bigger range of user,” said Ben Colona, of the Killington Mountain Bike Club. “Once you get into it, it allows you to go farther, faster, longer. You can cover more ground in the same amount of time and still get a good workout in.”
Colona said he’ll have four e-fatbikes available for demos at the festival.
“I’m hoping people will take them for a ride and bring them back so other people can try them,” he said.
The event will feature a vendor village and rides for all ages and abilities. Group rides will begin at 10 a.m. at the Giorgetti Athletic Complex. A remote aid station at the overlook will feature a bonfire and mid-ride refreshments. Lunch back at the trailhead at noon will be catered by the Stowe restaurant/bike shop Ranch Camp.
Rental bikes are available by making advance calls to Base Camp in Killington, Green Mountain Bikes in Rochester, or Ranch Camp in Stowe. Bikes will be shuttled to the event.
Tickets are $50 — $35 for guests under 21 — and includes group rides, lunch and a signed original Cold Roll Rutland artist print. More information is available at mtbvt.com online.
“What else does anyone have to do in the middle of February than ride a bike in the woods?” Lutz asked.
