Vermont children will have more access to free meals this summer thanks to some last-minute action from the federal government.
Late last month, President Joe Biden signed the Keep Kids Fed Act, which extended federal pandemic-era Child Nutrition Program waivers to Sept. 30. The initial program waivers were set to expire nationwide on June 30.
The nearly $1 billion in funding also provides increased reimbursements next school year to help school meal programs and child care providers who contend with increasing food costs.
Typically, to be eligible for the Child Nutrition Program, communities must reach a certain threshold of people living below the poverty level. For the past two summers, however, the federal waivers have expanded access to meals by easing those eligibility restrictions.
Anore Horton, executive director at Hunger Free Vermont, said, despite its late arrival, the additional funding is good news for Vermont children.
She said school districts and other organizations that offer summer meals programs are now scrambling to set up additional sites, which requires filing an application, ordering food and hiring staff.
“There are some school districts and some communities in Vermont that have the resources, have the staff, to get up and running quickly and unexpectedly but not every community is able to do that,” she said. “So we'll have more summer meal sites this summer than we would have without the Keep Kids Fed Act but we won't have as many and they won't be operating for as long as we have the last two summers.”
Horton estimated there will be about 150 meal sites around the state this summer once all are up and running.
She said meal options differ depending on the site — some offer breakfast, lunch and snacks daily while others distribute meal kits containing a week’s worth of meals.
Horton added that despite feeding kids this summer, Keep Kids Fed did not extend federal universal school meal waivers through next school year. Vermont children, however, will continue to receive free meals thanks to the passage of S.100, the Universal School Meals Act, last month. The act will create a one-year pilot program while lawmakers and the Agency of Education explore how to permanently fund school meals moving forward.
“That means that, here in Vermont, kids are not going to have any gap in their universal meal service,” she said. “We're committed to making universal school meals permanent, and that will be our focus this coming legislative session.”
Alison Young, assistant business manager at Barre Unified Union School District, said the district has operated a summer meals program for several years.
With around a dozen sites, it’s the largest program in Washington County and one of the largest in the state.
Throughout the past two years, area eligibility waivers have allowed the district to expand its meal sites into communities such as Barre Town, Montpelier and Waterbury.
“We've been able to feed hundreds of kids through this in other areas outside of our own,” she said.
Since learning the waivers were extended again this summer, she said the district has been hustling to add more sites.
She said the district is currently in the process of launching one such site with the Waterbury Recreation Department, which should be open next week.
Young said families are grateful to have access to food during the summer months.
“It's been a humbling experience, for sure, not really realizing how many children need these meals and rely on these meals to bridge the gap between when school ends and school starts again,” she said.
In Rutland City, students in grades K-8 have been eligible for free meals for a number of years, according to Rob Bliss, assistant superintendent of Rutland City Public Schools.
Pandemic-era waivers have expanded access to grades 9-12, he said.
This summer, the district is hosting meal sites offering breakfast and lunch to any child younger than 18 at its summer Tapestry and EPIC enrichment programs on Monday through Friday, as well as at all Rutland Recreation day camps.
The sites include Northwest Primary School, Rutland Intermediate School, Rutland Middle School, Rutland High School and Allen Street Campus.
Another site is open at BROC Community Action on Monday through Friday.
Bliss said hundreds of students in the city are benefiting from the program.
“It is a hardship to have the need, but we're in a fortunate place to be able to offer students and families in need — if they want to drop in — some access to healthy, nutritious food,” he said.
Families can find a meal site near them by visiting bit.ly/meal-sites online, calling 211 or texting “food” to 304304.
But while summer meal programs bridge a gap for kids, Horton acknowledged food insecurity remains an issue for many Vermonters.
“The effects of the pandemic are not over. Inflation is causing prices for many things, especially food, to rise. And hunger is on the rise again in Vermont,” she said.
According to Horton, one in three Vermonters are currently experiencing hunger or food insecurity — a rate as high as any time during the pandemic.
She encouraged families in need to seek out food assistance programs, like 3SquaresVT.
“I just want people to know that hunger’s rising for all of us right now, it's not just them, and there's things that can help,” she said.
