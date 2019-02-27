About $1.8 million in federal funding that has been held up for more than a year will now be available to Vermont agencies for public safety and for responding to the opioid epidemic.
In a news release, Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., vice chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, called the release of the money a “victory” after a dispute that lasted about 15 months, or across two funding cycles, with the Trump administration.
Leahy said in a statement he was proud of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, or DPS, and the Vermont State Police for holding their ground along with him in resisting what his office called “controversial and ill-founded immigration policies regarding so-called ‘sanctuary cities.’”
“Vermont law enforcement agencies rely on these grants to keep our communities safe and to tackle the opioid epidemic. By threatening this important work over an unrelated dispute on immigration policy, the Trump Justice Department overstepped its bounds and endangered our families and communities. Its actions unfairly targeted Vermont by placing arbitrary conditions on these grants — conditions that federal courts across the country have consistently found to be illegal,” he said.
In December, David Carle, a spokesman for Leahy, said attempts to block federal funds to law-enforcement agencies were based on erroneous claims about immigration enforcement and were largely blocked by the courts.
“Where the Trump administration has been successful, it has denied critical public safety dollars to state and local police departments and undermined public protection,” Carle said.
In 2017, State Police were awarded a $1.3 million COPS Anti-Heroin Task Force grant that, in addition to two-years’ worth of Byrne Justice Assistance formula grants totaling roughly $1 million, were withheld by the Department of Justice.
The Department of Justice requires questions from the media be submitted electronically. On Tuesday, there was no response to a request for comment on the release of the funding.
In its own statement, Thomas Anderson, commissioner of the DPS, said the funding had been released after the DOJ concluded Vermont public safety officials had fully complied with federal law.
“The Vermont Legislature and the State Police, through its ‘Fair and Impartial Policing Policy,’ have always struck the correct balance between ensuring undocumented immigrants feel safe in reporting criminal activity while still recognizing Vermont’s obligation to comply with federal law,” Anderson said.
The grants that had been withheld were the Byrne JAG grant, which is an annual grant of about $500,000 and the COPS Anti-Heroin grant which is a two-year grant of about $1.3 million.
According to Vermont’s DPS, the grants are largely used to fund the activities of the Vermont State Police Drug Task Force and are critical in Vermont’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and arrest drug traffickers.
One of the local beneficiaries of the grants was expected to be the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union where education officials wanted to hire two new school resource officers.
Neither Debra Taylor, superintendent of the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union, nor Rutland County Sheriff Stephen Benard could be reached Tuesday.
Taylor said in December she expected to hire the GRCSU’s new school resource officers, who would work within the Quarry Valley Unified Union District, through the sheriff’s office.
The funding has some local connections.
Leahy’s office said the senator was one of the creators of the anti-heroin funding grant program after a 2014 Rutland hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The committee heard testimony from community members affected by heroin and opioid addiction.
Other areas, such as New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and San Francisco are currently suing to get access to Byrne funds they had been awarded.
