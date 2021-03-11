Federal Appeals Judge Peter W. Hall, of Rutland, who announced a week ago that he planned to go into semi-retirement, died Thursday.
Hall, who served since July 2004 on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York City, died at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Hall, 72, had shared recently with colleagues and friends that he was battling cancer.
Survivors include his wife, Maria Dunton, five children and five grandchildren. No services have been announced.
The longtime judge had also served the state as an assistant U.S. attorney, a private lawyer based in Rutland and as the U.S. attorney for Vermont before going on the federal bench.
“Judge Hall was our beloved colleague, and this is a grievous loss for our court and for all of our judges,” the Circuit Court’s Chief Judge Debra Ann Livingston said.
“Over the course of nearly 17 years on the Court of Appeals, Judge Hall distinguished himself as a thoughtful and humane jurist. He was generous with his colleagues and ever considerate in matters both big and small," Livingston said in a prepared statement.
"Judge Hall was committed to public service and taught us all by his example. He was a kind and very dear friend,” she said.
The 13 full-time judges assigned to the Second Circuit Appeals Court hear various cases coming from federal courts in Vermont, New York and Connecticut.
By moving from the “Active” to “Senior Status” on the Circuit Court, Hall was going to be able to control the number of cases that he would hear in a year.
One of the little-known passions for Judge Hall was his service to the international judicial community. From 2007 to 2016 he was a delegate from the Federal Judge’s Association to the International Association of Judges. In that role, Hall traveled the world, working with foreign judiciaries on matters of administration, independence, continuing education and governmental relations, Livingston said.
U.S. Sen. Patrick J. Leahy, D-Vt. said it was a major loss for the state, nation and the courts.
“Vermont and the country are richer for his many years of service. When he announced he would be taking senior status just last week, Judge Hall’s tenure — as both judge and prosecutor — was noted for his fair and thoughtful approach to the law,” Vermont's senior U.S. senator said. Hall was a “champion of the law,” Leahy said.
“Marcelle and I are so saddened to learn of Judge Peter Hall’s passing. In addition to being a highly respected jurist, Peter was a good friend,” Leahy said through a spokesman.
Vermont's Chief Federal Judge, Geoffrey W. Crawford, said Hall was a very special person and could get right to what was the correct thing to do.
"Peter was warm and had wonderful common sense. He had intuition about people and what matters to Vermonters," Crawford said.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott said he was saddened to learn of the passing of Hall.
“Although I did not have the pleasure of knowing Judge Hall well personally, he was known across the state for his kindness, compassion, commitment to service and love of Vermont," he said.
“My thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues, whose lives he impacted profoundly," he said in a statement.
Scott said he has ordered flags to half-staff on the day of Hall's service to honor him.
Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, who is part of a long line of people hired by Hall to serve as law clerks, also cited the impact he had on so many lives.
"I will forever be grateful for his mentorship,” said Gray, who had Hall swear her in at the State House for her first term in January.
"Today, Vermont mourns the loss of one of our best," Gray said in a prepared statement. Hall "dedicated his life to service and the rule of law. He embodied integrity and public service, and valued mentorship, compassion, and kindness above all else," she said.
Hall, whether a prosecutor, private lawyer or judge, was well known for treating criminal defendants, civil litigants, fellow lawyers, court staff, victims, and the public with respect, friends and colleagues said. He was well-known by the media for being honest and being forthcoming when he could as well.
The respect for fellow lawyers earned Hall a seat on the Board of Bar Managers for the Vermont Bar Association — which represents the interests of all lawyers across the state. He also eventually got him elected president of the VBA for 1995-96.
The VBA noted Hall was instrumental in the association's creation of the “Guidelines for Professional Courtesy.” Hall made professionalism a hallmark of his tenure as VBA President.
Hall was equally passionate about access to justice principles and had championed efforts to provide legal services to disadvantaged Vermonters, the VBA said.
Hall, who was born in Hartford, Connecticut, moved to Vermont when he was 11. Hall, whose great-great grandfather, Peter Washburn, served as Vermont’s governor (1869-70), always liked to consider himself a native Vermonter.
He attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill as a Morehead Scholar and after graduation, spent a year as a high school teacher. Hall returned to the University for a master’s degree and a stint as assistant dean of students. He later attended Cornell Law School where he served as president of the Legal Aid Clinic before graduating with honors in 1977.
Longtime U.S. District Court Judge Albert W. Coffrin in Burlington quickly snapped up Hall to be one of his law clerks for one year. The following year Hall joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office which had four lawyers split between Burlington and Rutland. The office soon doubled in size and Hall became the first assistant U. S. attorney under George Cook, of Rutland.
In 1986, after eight years as a prosecutor, Hall helped create the Rutland law firm of Reiber, Kenlan, Schwiebert, Hall and Facey, which eventually employed 14 lawyers. Its practice included commercial and tort litigation, attorney malpractice defense, the defense of state prosecutors accused of ethical violations, as well as a significant mediation practice.
Hall was drawn back to public service when President George W. Bush appointed him to serve as U.S. attorney for Vermont (2001-04), replacing Charles Tetzlaff, of Burlington.
As Vermont's chief federal prosecutor Hall's office thrived. Hall helped significantly expand community outreach and particularly its work to help address the state’s growing substance-abuse problems.
President Bush announced in December 2003 that he wanted to appoint Hall to the circuit court. The appointment had the support of Republicans and Democrats — including U.S. Sens. Jim Jeffords, R-Vt., and Leahy, a Democrat.
The U.S. Senate easily confirmed Hall in June 2004 and he took the bench the following month where he has remained for 17 years.
