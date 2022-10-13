Vermont is about to see an enormous infusion of federal money into its roads and bridges, but lawmakers are worried that between the labor shortage and inflation, the funds will take longer to use and won’t go as far.

The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Vermont will receive $323.77 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

