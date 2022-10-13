Vermont is about to see an enormous infusion of federal money into its roads and bridges, but lawmakers are worried that between the labor shortage and inflation, the funds will take longer to use and won’t go as far.
The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Vermont will receive $323.77 million through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for Roads.
House. Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, who serves as vice chairman of the House Committee on Transportation, said on Wednesday that the state knew it would be getting this as early as January, though the specifics on how much and what the funds could be used for exactly weren’t known.
The federal government’s fiscal year, he said, begins Oct. 1 hence the timing of the announcement.
“It’s a big deal for Vermont, it really is,” said Shaw, adding that Vermont gets more federal transportation funds per capita than many other states due to its small size.
The state has eight years to spend the money, he said, which is good because there’s a concern that workers will be hard to find.
“We know it’s going to create jobs, but the current administration is wading through the various requirements on how we spend this money and, currently, we know there’s not enough construction workers to do the work,” he said. “So we’re concerned to a small degree about putting this money in the ground.”
He said he is confident the money will be allocated wisely and said he feels that much money going into the transportation industry will lead to a boost in the trades during the coming years.
“We know right now there are not enough workers to do all of this, and that’s why it’s spread out over eight years,” he said. “We have hopes, every day, that miscellaneous highway contractors will be able to perform the work. We think they will.”
The influx of money means there will be plenty of openings in the construction field which new workers can rise in fairly quickly, he said.
“Vermont is really happy to have this money,” said Shaw. “We think we can use it to great advantage for Vermonters. It will really help update a lot of our highways that really are well beyond their life. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Vermont.”
There are some hurdles to clear yet, he said. Some of these funds require state matches, meaning Vermont may have to find $20 million in the transportation budget that’s not there now. How to sustain the repairs and upgrades will be another challenge, Shaw said.
Sen. Dick Mazza, D-Grand Isle, is chair of the Senate Committee on Transportation. Labor and inflation are concerns of his, though his committee hasn’t discussed these issues yet with regard to the federal funding.
He said that while Vermont will have more money for paving than it normally does, inflation may make it so those dollars don’t go as far.
“I hope we get more paving in, but some of those bids are coming in very high, and so I suspect even with those added funds we won’t do a lot more in paving,” he said on Thursday.
“As far as the contractors, I am concerned about that because everybody I talk to in the construction business says they’re having a difficult job getting laborers; they can’t get night crews, and beyond that, naturally, there’s going to be a higher cost.”
Jobs that would have cost $10 million before the pandemic are closer to $15 million now, he said.
“I don’t think there’s a solution,” said Mazza. “I think we have to work through this pandemic and the issue is — and it’s nationwide — is labor shortage. It’s not hard to see in Vermont. I’ve talked to pavers, I’ve talked to construction people, everyone is paying more to keep the folks they’ve got and you’re not getting a lot of new people jumping into this business.”
Nearly every industry is struggling to find laborers.
According to the Department of Labor, in August the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.1%, holding steady from the previous month. Nationally, the rate is 3.7%. The Vermont Department of Labor divides the state into 17 different labor markets where unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted. They ranged in August from a low of 1.6% in White River Junction to a high of 3.2% in Derby.
The job numbers for September will be available on Oct. 21, according to the department.
“I’ve never seen an issue like this over the years, and it’s certainly not something that’s going to go away easily,” said Mazza, who has been in the Legislature since the mid-1980s. “I don’t think there’s a solution we can do right away because it’s not just a Vermont issue, it’s nationwide. We appreciate the federal funds, but I doubt we’re going to end up with much more work being done.”
According to the Federal Highway Administration, Vermont’s award breaks down like this:
— National Highway Performance Program: $148,345,437.
— Surface Transportation Block Grant: $72,168,051.
— Highway Safety Improvement Program: $15,596,313.
— Railway-Highway Crossings Program: $1,225,000.
— Congestion Mitigation & Air Quality Program: $13,165,332.
— Metropolitan Planning: $2,820,798.
— National Highway Freight Program: $7,179,322.
— Carbon Reduction Program: $6,434,985.
— PROTECT Formula Program: $7,317,038.
— National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program: $4,518,851.
— Bridge Formula Program: $45 million.
The last four items, according to Shaw, are new. The bridge formula program, he said, will allow towns to get 100% federal funding for bridges not normally covered by federal aid.
“America’s roads and bridges are the vital arteries of our transportation system, connecting people and goods across the country,” stated Pete Buttigieg, U.S. transportation secretary, in the Federal Highway Administration’s announcement. “Because of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today we are sending historic levels of funding to every state to help modernize the roads and bridges Americans rely on every day.”
The 2023 fiscal year will see $59.9 billion sent to states for transportation funding, an increase of $15.4 billion over the 2021 fiscal year, according to the highway administration.
“These historic investments in American infrastructure give States the flexibility they need to determine how to allocate funds in order to replace deficient bridges, improve safety for all road users, and reduce carbon emissions by improving transportation infrastructure for communities throughout each state,” stated acting Federal Highway Administrator, Stephanie Pollack, in the release. “(This funding) we are announcing today will allow states to continue the important work of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will make our infrastructure safer and more efficient for the tens of millions of American families that count on it to get to school, work and critical medical care every day.”
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.