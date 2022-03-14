Projects ranging from caring for Rutland County’s elderly population to recruiting and training the next generation of woodworkers are getting funding from the federal omnibus spending bill approved Friday.
Vermont’s congressional delegation touted $167 million in Vermont projects being supported by the bill, with a handful of big-ticket items in Rutland County among those getting a boost.
President Biden signed the bill into law.
The single biggest pot of money coming to Rutland County is destined for the Vermont Farmers Food Center, which is getting $1.6 million to create a food-oriented business incubator at the West Street property.
Executive Director Heidi Lynch said they are expecting soon to hear on another $1.5 million they hope to get from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community development, which would let the project proceed simultaneously with the environmental cleanup being planned for the main building.
Lynch said design is done, short of the possibility of needing minor updates, and that they hope to proceed to permitting once they secure the state money.
“We’ve had a business plan,” she said. “We did that work, 2018-2020. That included the engineering/design work.”
Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region received $1,170,000 that treasurer Michael Gardner said would combine with $960,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding the group got last year to cover the renovations planned for the former Forest Service building on North Main Street. The organization plans to use the space to improve behavioral and geriatric care services.
“If you look at Rutland County, we have an older population,” he said. “I think we have the oldest per-capita population in Vermont and the projections are that is going to grow.”
Gardner said work at the building started about a week ago and that a couple employees are there in a non-clinical capacity. He said they expect to get Medicare approval for the new services within 30 days and then plan to work around construction. Gardner said the Community Health Centers had 185,000 visits from 45,000 patients last year.
The Paramount Theatre received $500,000 toward its plan to build a conference center. Executive Director Eric Mallette said they still had significant fundraising to do before he’d be ready to talk about construction projections.
“It certainly is a real shot in the arm for the campaign,” he said. “We are thankful for (Senator) Leahy’s vision. That is going to make it much more possible for our vision to be realized.”
The Rutland County Parent-Child Center, which is already planning to break ground on a $1.8 million new facility later this year, got $176,000 for the “whole family workforce enhancement and development” programming it plans to run there. Executive Director Mary Feldman said the program will look at a family as a unit to identify what is keeping it from attaining financial independence.
“What we know is the economic futures of children and parents are inextricably linked,” she said.
She said the program looks to stabilize families by getting people in jobs that will actually support the family rather than just getting them in any job for the sake of having them employed.
“We did a pilot in Florida and the (return on investment) on this was incredible,” she said. “By helping people get employees in jobs with career pathways, the entire community benefits.”
The Rutland-based Vermont Wood Works Council will receive $165,000 for a statewide “wood products industry workforce development program.”
“We certainly have tons of workforce shortages, employee needs, across all businesses,” administrator Kathleen Wanner said. “This is not a COVID need. This had been a decades-long need. ... We’re seeing fewer kids go into trades. There’s less interest in working with your hands.”
Wanner said the first step will be an inventory of woodworking jobs, including training requirements and salaries, followed by an awareness campaign and apprenticeship program.
“There are a lot of high-tech jobs in woodworking and I think that is something that is not well known,” she said.
Nancy Mark, chairwoman of the board of trustees for the Castleton Free Library, said the $125,000 for their elevator project isn’t going to go as far as they’d hoped.
“We just received our bids earlier this month and they are a little higher than we expected,” she said. “We knew costs were going up, which was one of the reasons we reached out to Sen. Sanders and we’re so grateful. ... This helps to make it feasible, along with some other funding that we’ll be seeking.”
Mark said the Friends of the Library had pledged $300,000 and another $100,000 was pledged by the Vermont Community Development Program. The Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation contributed another $25,000 and the Hills and Hollows Fund had chipped in $5,000. Mark said the trustees were meeting frequently, looking at ways to scale back the project and scrape up more money.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.