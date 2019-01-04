A local man who was arraigned on state charges last month after police said they were given videotapes he made with several local children is now facing federal charges.
David Hughes, 37, of Rutland, was arraigned in the federal court in Burlington on Dec. 27 on one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
On Dec. 21, Hughes pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court to one felony count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13 and two felony counts of lewd-and-lascivious conduct with a child.
The sexual assault charge is punishable by a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in jail and a maximum term of life in prison. The lewd-and-lascivious conduct charges are punishable by a mandatory minimum term of two years in prison and a maximum term of 15 years in prison.
On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy ordered Hughes detained without bail pending trial.
Hughes was first investigated in 2014 for having sexual contact with a 3-year-old child. At that time, no charges were filed.
But an adult relative of the child told Hughes she didn’t want him around her younger relatives anymore. She said she put some of Hughes’ stuff outside for him to pick up.
In November, the woman’s son went through a bag of Hughes’ possessions and found three videotapes that showed the girl and two minor males.
Detective Ryan Ashe, of the Rutland City Police Department, said Hughes admitted to making the videotapes.
While executing a search warrant, police found videotapes and a computer used by Hughes.
In an affidavit, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Caitlin Moynihan explained why the federal government was filing charges.
“The tapes on which the images of child pornography where made by Hughes are Sony VHS-C tapes. Based on my research, I believe that these tapes were made in Japan and by virtue of their presence in Vermont, traveled in interstate and foreign commerce,” Moynihan wrote.
In a supplemental affidavit, Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara Masterson said the state was asking Hughes be held without bail because a search of Hughes’ computer found “nine images of child pornography, some of which depicted infants.”
Conroy cited the images in his order of detention against Hughes and the possibility that he would face a long prison sentence.
In the local affidavit, Ashe said Hughes cried during the interview and denied having ever been inappropriately touched when he was a child.
“I don’t understand. I hate people that harm children like that. How could I be one person and then another,” Hughes said, according to the affidavit.
During the interview, Hughes asked Ashe to help him, the affidavit said.
Hughes is scheduled to appear in federal court on Jan. 10 and Rutland court on Jan. 14.
