RANDOLPH — A Hartford, Connecticut, man is facing federal drug distribution charges after a Wednesday raid at a Randolph Center residence, according to the FBI.
Shiquan Q. Mangual, 27, of the Hartford, Connecticut, area was lodged at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans by early afternoon, authorities said.
The FBI said in federal court papers that Mangual is charged with knowingly and intentionally possessing controlled substances in Orange County with the intent to distribute them.
A co-conspirator escaped during the raid, while a third person, who has no known criminal record, was detained, the FBI said. No known charges were filed against the third person.
The raid netted a loaded .45-caliber Baretta handgun, 420 bags of heroin in a waste basket, a half-dozen one-ounce baggies with powder cocaine, and a one-ounce hard rock of crack cocaine in one area of the residence, court papers show.
Investigators also found two shoulder bags within the oven in the kitchen with one containing $7,610 in U.S. currency, the FBI said.
The other shoulder bag contained about 543 grams of powder cocaine; about 127 grams crack cocaine; about 15 grams of bulk heroin; along with packaging and about 250 individual glassine bags of heroin, the affidavit said.
Mangual said he was in Vermont to visit a cousin, who lived in Barre City. He also stated he was in Vermont at the invitation of “Occupant 1.”
Mangual is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Thursday afternoon before Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle.
FBI personnel were in Randolph Center “conducting court authorized activity in connection with an ongoing investigation,” said Sarah Ruane, a public-affairs specialist with the FBI. She would not elaborate, but said more information would be forthcoming.
Later, a criminal complaint and affidavit were made public. It noted a second person appeared to flee the scene and avoid capture. A third person also was found at the residence, but had no criminal record and apparently was not arrested. The third person indicated substance abuse treatment could be helpful, the FBI said.
The FBI, along with other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the residence, a Montpelier Police detective attached to the FBI Task Force said in court papers.
Before entering the premises, agents announced their presence and instructed the occupants to exit the residence. The person with no record emerged through the front door, while Mangual came out the back door about a minute or two later, the affidavit said.
The investigation determined Mangual and a co-conspirator — the man who disappeared during the raid — had arrived at the Randolph residence about a week ago, and they both sold cocaine and opiates from the residence, the FBI said.
As their drug inventory ran low, the co-conspirator left for a day or two, then returned, the affidavit said. When the co-conspirator was gone, Mangual sold crack cocaine from the home, the FBI said. They said upon the return of the co-conspirator, the inventory of drugs had been refreshed.
Mangual and the co-conspirator used shoulder bags to store their drugs and to keep them with them at all times, the FBI wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.