A man convicted of running a Rutland-area drug operation will spend more than a decade in prison.

Daniel "P-Nut" Ruiz, 35, of Agawam, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rutland to served 140 months on convictions for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, followed by three years on supervised release.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

This motel/ homeless program has been a cancer on the soul of this city !

But I fear it’s side effects will be with Residents of Rutland for years to come .

Thanks to the hard working staff of the US Attorney office in Vermont ⚖️

