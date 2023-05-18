A man convicted of running a Rutland-area drug operation will spend more than a decade in prison.
Daniel "P-Nut" Ruiz, 35, of Agawam, Massachusetts, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Rutland to served 140 months on convictions for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base, according to the U.S. Attorney's office, followed by three years on supervised release.
Ruiz was arrested in March 2022 during a raid on the Highlander Motel. Police said that from January of that year to his arrest he made up to $1,000 a day, moving a total of 200 grams of cocaine and 80 grams of fentanyl. At the time of his arrest, investigators seized 37 grams of cocaine base, 168 bags of fentanyl, more than $5,000 in cash, and a Glock 9mm handgun.
Prosecutors said Ruiz had two people working under him. One of them, 21-year-old Joel Aviles, was sentenced in November to serve 30 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The other, according to police, was a 17-year-old who delivered drugs to customers and was paid by Ruiz in cash and marijuana.
Prosecutors said Ruiz had two previous drug convictions in Massachusetts — one federal and one in state court — that made him a career offender under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.
The sentence came on the same day that Craig Wilkins, 38, of Rutland, was sentenced to 30 months in prison on federal firearms charges. Wilkins pleaded guilty to charges he possessed two handguns while a convicted felon.
The charges stemmed from an October 2021 incident wherein Rutland City Police responded alongside emergency medical personnel responding to a report of two people unconscious in a car in a grocery store parking lot. Wilkins was in the driver's seat and conscious, according to police, but appeared under the influence of drugs, and when he got out of the car, a round of ammunition fell to his feet. A subsequent search of the car revealed the two guns and a variety of drugs.
(1) comment
This motel/ homeless program has been a cancer on the soul of this city !
But I fear it’s side effects will be with Residents of Rutland for years to come .
Thanks to the hard working staff of the US Attorney office in Vermont ⚖️
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.