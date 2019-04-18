BURLINGTON — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont has charged a Franklin County woman for helping embezzle about $140,000 from the Abenaki Self-Help Association Inc. in Swanton, court records show.
Candy L. Thomas, 61, of Swanton worked with another person — not identified in federal court papers — with pocketing the money between 2013 and April 2017, according to the felony charge filed in U.S. District Court.
Thomas has signed an eight-page plea agreement in which she admits her guilt, according to the document filed in court. Besides Thomas, her defense lawyer Elizabeth K. Quinn and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory L. Waples also signed off on the plea deal.
Attempts to reach Thomas and her lawyer, Quinn, were unsuccessful.
Abenaki Tribal Chief Eugene Rich said he was unaware that a felony charge had been filed. Abenaki officials are cooperating as needed, said Rich, a former longtime Swanton police officer.
The Abenaki are considered one of the most prominent early Indian tribes in Vermont.
Thomas was employed as an office worker/bookkeeper at the ASHAI, which functioned as a service arm of the Abenaki Nation. ASHAI promoted economic and social development through program efforts in education, employment and economic development, according to the criminal charge.
Thomas was authorized to sign checks drawn against ASHAI’s bank accounts, the government maintains.
Starting in 2013 and through about April 2017, “Thomas aided and abetted another employee of ASHAI to embezzle and obtain by fraud, for the benefit of Thomas and the other employee, approximately $140,000 in funds that belonged to ASHAI,” according to the felony charge.
“Thomas aided in the commission of this fraud and embezzlement by periodically issuing checks, and giving cash, to this other employee in amounts that significantly exceeded his/her authorized compensation,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office charge states.
Also, Thomas issued reimbursement checks to the other employee based upon mileage claims that Thomas knew were fraudulently inflated, the prosecution maintains.
The charge also maintains that in order to facilitate and cover up the fraud, Thomas issued W-2 tax forms and quarterly federal tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service “that significantly understated the amount of money paid to this other employee and to Thomas by ASHAI.”
ASHAI received more than $10,000 annually in federal grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor between 2013 and 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted. ASHAI maintained bank accounts at the Peoples Trust Co. in Vermont.
Under the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agree not to file any other criminal charges related to Thomas defrauding the ASHAI.
Thomas asks as well in her plea deal for the court to note her acceptance of responsibility so she can be sentenced at the low end of the federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory.
She decided to waive formal indictment by a grand jury and agreed to plead to the single charge filed by Waples, records show.
Thomas is scheduled to formally enter a guilty plea in federal court at 10:30 a.m. May 3 in Burlington before Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford.
A federal judge will normally order a pre-sentence investigation report by the U.S. Probation Office after a guilty plea in a felony case. Sentencing is often three to four months later.
