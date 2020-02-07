U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan issued a plea Friday to Vermont addicts to turn on their dealers.
The plea came at a news conference during which Nolan touted investigations in the Rutland area that culminated in 27 arrests. Nolan said during the effort, which she referred to as part of a “surge” in areas outside Chittenden County, law enforcement seized 14 firearms — including two “AR-style rifles,” about 148 grams of fentanyl and heroin, 260 grams of cocaine base, 50 grams of cocaine, and $35,560 of suspected drug proceeds.
“Turn in your dealer and seek treatment,” she said. “Waiting lines for drug treatment are almost nonexistent. We want you to have your lives back. ... We don’t want you to go to jail.”
Nolan also threatened dealers with federal forfeiture laws, which allow the seizure of profits from and property used in the drug trade, though she would not say if forfeiture was being considered in any of the cases discussed Friday.
“If we were investigating a forfeiture matter, I would not confirm or deny it at this point,” she said. “We always look at properties to decide if they would be candidates for forfeiture.”
She said the seizure of a Park Avenue drug house, which was then turned over to a nonprofit and converted into a single-family home, took five years.
“There’s a lot of complexity in it,” she said. “You have to show a sustained pattern of activity or willful ignorance, and there’s a lot of work that goes into that.”
While it was the law enforcement community represented at the conference, which took place at the Rutland City Police Department, Nolan made sure to talk about the importance of treatment and promoted a documentary she would host a showing of later that night at Rutland High School.
“Face of Recovery” follows the story of Justin Goulet, a Vermont athlete Nolan prosecuted after a painkiller addiction that started during an injury developed into a heroin addiction.
“We cannot arrest our way out of the problem, but we are still going to make arrests,” she said.
Nolan said Vermont saw 110 overdose deaths in 2018. While the count for 2019 has not been finalized, she said it looks as if that number fell to 96.
“Any reduction is due to recovery, treatment, enforcement and prevention working harder than ever,” she said. “Addiction is hell. Life is precious.”
Nolan also noted that Rutland and Bennington counties, between them, accounted for about 20% of the state’s overdose deaths and pledged that the southern part of the state would not be overlooked.
Twenty people were arrested of federal drug and/or gun charges:
— Wilnelia Martinez-Machuca, 42, of Springfield, Massachusetts, for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
— Joel Cruz, 27, of Union City, New Jersey, for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
— Shaqueille Jones, 25, of Jersey City, New Jersey, for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base.
— David Hodges, 42, of Rutland, for possession of a firearm after having been previously convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence and distribution of cocaine.
— Maynard Davis, 43, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Rodney Carroll, 40, of Philadelphia, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Tyberius Mitchell, 30, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Cheryl Barber, 34, of Rutland, for distribution of heroin.
— Todd Popovitch, 38, of Rutland, for distribution of fentanyl, possession of a firearm as an unlawful user of controlled substances and making false statements in connection with the attempted acquisition of a firearm from a licensed dealer.
— Raymond Phillips, 55, of Fair Haven, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Travis Norris, 31, of Shoreham, for making false statements in connection with the attempted acquisition of a firearm from a licensed dealer.
— Edward Everett, 54, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base and maintaining a drug-involved premises.
— John Harrell, 48, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Quadeim Mack, 19, of Brooklyn, New York, for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 28 grams or more of cocaine base and cocaine.
— Steven Ciccone, 35, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Naquan Brown, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, for possession of a firearm after having previously convicted of a felony and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
— Richard Keefe, 56, of Rutland, for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base.
— Noah Penn, 27, of New York City, for possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine base.
— Mark Badie, 33, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
— Thomas DePalo, 60, of Rutland, for distribution of cocaine base.
Seven more people, all from Rutland, were arrested on state-level charges:
— Antonio Sousa, 25, for false information to a law enforcement officer and fugitive from justice.
— Mark Archer, 60, for possession of cocaine.
— Darleen Palmer, 52, for possession of heroin.
— Greg Shaw, 36, for escape from custody.
— Roger Kittredge, 51, for distribution of cocaine.
— Stacy Jones, 38, for criminal driving while license suspended.
— Nickoletta Hathaway, 19, for failure to appear.
