Jaiden Watson, 14, walked into social studies class Feb. 5 to find a stack of cards with the words “Negroes” printed on them.
“We didn’t know it was happening,” Watson, an eighth-grader at Rutland Middle School, told the Rutland Herald in an interview last week. “We got no precaution, no warning.”
The cards were part of a mock simulation about Colonial trading for seventh- and eighth-grade social studies classes at RMS. In the simulation, students traded paper cards depicting various Colonial-era “commodities,” such as guns, tobacco, cotton and slaves. The slave cards, which were selected by the teachers who developed the lesson, depicted a primary source advertisement of a slave auction.
During the simulation, students role played as merchants and representatives of the American colonies, England, the West Indies and West Africa. Merchants would move from one “port” to another buying and selling goods, including slaves. No students role-played as slaves.
Watson is biracial. He and several others — including both white students and students of color — objected. Teachers told students that the lesson was designed to make them uncomfortable, but ultimately accommodated students who chose not to participate.
Eventually, Watson excused himself to the bathroom where he texted his mother, Carrie La Francis.
“So, we’re in class and we are trading and selling slaves and it makes me uncomfortable,” he wrote.
Watson said other African-American classmates he spoke with afterward said they were also “disturbed” by the lesson.
Over the next two days, several parents called the school and met with teachers to voice concerns.
The Rutland Chapter of the NAACP filed a formal complaint with the school.
In a statement released Feb. 7, the organization said in part, “Though it is clear no one intentionally carried out the activity with contempt, the effects are the same and must be addressed.”
The day after the lesson Watson stayed home from school.
He said the experience made him feel “everything and nothing.”
La Francis said her son has been a victim of racial bullying since fourth grade, but that administrators, in her view, have not done enough to address it.
“I feel like they appease me ... but there’s never any follow up,” she said.
Over the years, Watson has been called a “mutt,” the N-word, and he has been physically harassed by other students, she said. It got so bad last year that Watson was experiencing panic attacks, struggling to complete assignments and missing school, she said.
“He went from being so confident to feeling like he couldn’t do anything,” she said.
La Francis said the lesson resurfaced Watson’s feelings about being singled out for his race.
She said she is worried that, without the proper context, a lesson like this could potentially inspire more negative behavior and bullying.
“When there’s kids that are struggling every single day in that building with the N-word and being called mutts and very racially degrading comments, and then you have these cards that are representing their ancestry and you can pass them off like a loaf of bread — I completely understand why he was uncomfortable, “ La Francis said. “He has more value than a card.”
In the days following the incident, Watson said the atmosphere around school has been “tense.” He said teachers involved have been noticeably on guard around students of color.
Watson said he feels like he and other students of color who expressed discomfort now have a spotlight on them. Teachers will go out of their way to check in with them. He said the attention has made them feel uneasy in its own way.
On Feb. 11, RMS Principal Patricia Beaumont and teacher Jack Adams addressed the Rutland City Public School District board to discuss the lesson.
“We truly apologize to everyone,” Adams said. “We weren’t as sensitive as we could be.”
Interim Superintendent David Wolk also spoke. “I am very sorry for the discomfort and outright pain that some people have felt,” he said, adding that while “no one intended harm, I’m very sorry that was the case.”
Another kind of violence
Unlike hidden curriculum, which are lessons learned in schools that are not explicitly part of the curriculum — think certain expectations of gender, language, behavior or morals — curriculum violence is defined by Stephanie P. Jones in a story in the current issue of Teaching Tolerance magazine as “a set of lessons that damage or otherwise adversely affect students intellectually and emotionally.”
According to that definition, what happened at Rutland Middle School was a form of curriculum violence.
Cynthia Reyes is professor in the College of Education & Social Services at the University of Vermont, where she coordinates a minor in Education for Cultural and Linguistic Diversity. She is also a member of the Vermont Coalition for Ethnic and Social Equity in Schools working group that will, over the next five years, make recommendations for more inclusive curriculum standards that make space for the contributions of historically marginalized groups.
She acknowledged the complexity of the issue, and cautioned against simply pointing fingers at teachers.
Still, Reyes took issue with the RMS lesson. “I can absolutely see why that would create trauma in the class.”
She stressed that intentionality has nothing to do with curriculum violence, but said educators need to examine their own biases and the impact materials they plan to use will have on students.
‘Toxic stress’
In recent years, a number of slavery-themed classroom simulations have made headlines nationwide. Some simulations have instructed students to pick cotton or separated them by race. Others have bound students’ hands and sat them under tables in dark rooms to simulate riding on a slave ship.
While the RMS simulation was not as immersive as these, it was still upsetting for a number of students.
A 2018 report from the Southern Poverty Law Center titled “Teaching Hard History: American Slavery” found that simulations of traumatic experiences are not an effective learning strategy and can, in fact, “harm vulnerable children.”
“While no parent wants to see their child auctioned off or forced to lie still in conditions meant to simulate the Middle Passage, it is important to recognize that such simulations are disproportionately traumatic for students of color,” the report read. “Of course, they are inappropriate for any student; simulations cannot begin to convey the horror of slavery and risk trivializing the subject in the minds of students.”
Christine Nold, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School in South Burlington, is critical of such simulations.
Nold said many educators like to defend simulations as “powerful pedagogy,” but said, “for educators engaged in racial literacy, for a while, simulations have been called into question.”
She challenged teachers to think about whose imagination are they are asking students to occupy and what the nature of the subject matter is.
Nold said those questions are especially important in a state like Vermont, where 97.1% of the teaching force is white, according to a 2012 National Center for Education Statistics Report.
She said conversations about student trauma tend to focus on the home or community, but rarely on the trauma happening inside schools.
Responding to the RMS teacher’s explanation that the lesson was intended to cause students discomfort, Nold noted the difference between disequilibrium and toxic stress.
“I would argue simulations like this push students into toxic stress,” she said. “As educators, it is our role and responsibility to center the impact we have on our kids.”
Toward equity
By law, the Vermont Agency of Education does not set curriculum. That work is done at the local level.
However, Ted Fisher, the agency’s director of communications and legislative affairs, said the agency does provide professional development opportunities and resources to make curricula more equitable. One of those resources is the VCESES working group on which Reyes and others sit.
While Fisher could not point to any other “particularly concerning” incidents around the state, he did note there were a lot of social equity and social justice conversations happening with educators.
Back in Rutland, school administrators are now in the midst of one such conversation. School leaders have said they are committed to being more mindful about how what they teach effects students.
To that end, they have connected with the Rutland NAACP to identify resources for creating more inclusive curricula, and are exploring anti-bias trainings. At its Feb. 11 meeting, the school board approved a motion to begin work to develop a diversity and equity council.
Mike McRaith, assistant executive director of the VPA, was principal at Montpelier High School in 2018 when students raised the Black Lives Matter flag. He said race and equity has been a part of his work for some time now, and he has learned a lot from it.
McRaith recommended educators get in the practice of applying an “overlay” to curricula to ask questions like, “Who’s being represented in the curriculum?” and “Is there a deficit narrative for marginalized groups?”
He used the example of the novel “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which has historically been taught as an anti-racist book even though contemporary scholarship has begun to point out its racially problematic elements, such as how it reinforces the white savior trope and gives characters of color fewer lines than white characters.
He said educators are now teaching the text through a re-contextualized lens that makes space for discussion of those elements.
“The more you understand equity, the more you see it in everything,” he said.
