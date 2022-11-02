BURLINGTON — A Rutland felon, charged with stealing and possessing a $2,650 firearm from a local lawyer, got a quick lesson on Wednesday in the differences between bail laws used for defendants in Vermont courts and federal courts.

Nicholas E. Karov, 38, was ordered jailed after a federal prosecutor noted the defendant had 35 criminal charges pending in state court, and he had 18 earlier cases of failing to appear for various court hearings in Vermont.

