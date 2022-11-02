BURLINGTON — A Rutland felon, charged with stealing and possessing a $2,650 firearm from a local lawyer, got a quick lesson on Wednesday in the differences between bail laws used for defendants in Vermont courts and federal courts.
Nicholas E. Karov, 38, was ordered jailed after a federal prosecutor noted the defendant had 35 criminal charges pending in state court, and he had 18 earlier cases of failing to appear for various court hearings in Vermont.
Federal Magistrate Kevin Doyle agreed with the government that Karov was a danger to the community and a risk to flee to avoid prosecution. Doyle, in ordering Karov detained by the U.S. Marshals Service, noted the defendant also had two escape convictions on his 20-year-plus criminal record.
The federal ruling was in sharp contrast to the “catch and release” system that Vermont courts often have faced criticism from the public. Karov was granted bail for the three state charges filed in the same case on Monday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt asked Doyle not to rely on the state court’s decision to allow Karov bail. Ophardt noted Vermont courts do not factor in the safety of the community or certain types of crimes — important factors allowed under the federal bail statute.
Assistant Federal Defender Mary Nerino said Karov should be released on the same conditions allowed for the charges filed by the state in the case.
Acting Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan on Monday had asked Vermont Superior Court Judge David Bara to hold Karov for lack of $5,000 bail — the same amount imposed by Judge Megan Shafritz when the suspect was arrested on Friday night.
Bara reduced bail to $1,200 and made it concurrent with bail imposed in earlier pending cases, so Karov — who was appearing by video from the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland — could go free again without posting any more cash.
Karov never got to leave Marble Valley. The federal system expressed interest in filing two felony criminal charges against him before he could get out the door.
A Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent, assigned to the Rutland Police Department, filed an affidavit charging him with knowingly possessing a stolen firearm and knowingly being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Karov is listed as a three-time convicted felon, including one for sexual exploitation by child luring in 2009, records show. Doyle noted some of Karov’s criminal history also involves failing to comply with the Vermont Sex Registry provisions.
The firearm was a CMMG Banshee .45-caliber pistol with a magazine. He said he paid about $1,750 for the gun and another $900 for the attached Trijicon Optic sight, police said.
On Monday in state court, Karov pleaded not guilty to a felony grand larceny for the theft of firearm and scope from a truck owned by Rutland attorney Matthew Hart.
Karov also denied two state misdemeanors: possession of a firearm after being convicted for a violent crime and violation of conditions of release by possessing a firearm, and for drinking beer, court records show.
Karov did not enter a plea in federal court on Wednesday. No plea is requested until there is a formal indictment in a federal case.
Doyle told Karov that he is entitled to a probable cause hearing on Nov. 15, but he will lose it if a federal grand jury returns an indictment and determines there is probable cause to believe a crime was committed.
Hart called Rutland Police about 5:15 p.m. on Friday saying he had detained a man attempting to steal a firearm, court records show. Hart reported he had left Two Sheas bar on Wales Street and was returning to his truck when he saw a man standing on the driver’s side running board and his arm fully inside, Officer Oscar Menjivar reported.
Hart said he yelled at the man, who fled into the pit parking lot, police reported. When Hart caught up to the suspect, he had the lawyer’s large handgun, Menjivar said in a court affidavit. Hart ordered him to drop the gun, but Karov made a crude remark and swung the gun at him, police said.
Hart, a combat veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps, said he grabbed the barrel and during the scuffle he was able to pull the gun away from Karov and toss it to the side.
Hart held Karov for the police. Hart reported the gun did not have a round in the chamber when he left the gun, but after retrieving it from Karov, it had a round in the chamber, police said.
Karov had what appeared to be two black eyes when he appeared by video from the Rutland prison on Wednesday.
Karov told police his plan was to trade the gun for drugs or sell it to get cash to buy drugs, Menjivar said in his affidavit. Karov admitted he had used heroin earlier in the day. Karov is known to police to frequent known drug locations, specifically 121 Robbins St., Menjivar wrote.
Karov also told police he knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm because of his felony record, Menjivar said.
According to the National Crime Information Center computerized index, the pending criminal cases include: heroin possession/retail theft/reckless endangerment (October 2020, arrest); failure to register as a sex offender (December 2020, arrest); felony burglary (March 2021, arrest); reckless endangerment and retail theft (August 2021, arrest); failure to register as a sex offender (November 2021, arrest); petty larceny and credit card fraud (November 2021, arrest, with three separate dockets indicating multiple criminal events); petty larceny (November 2021, arrest); felony unlawful trespass into an occupied residence (November 2021, arrest); felony failure to comply with sex offender registry (July 2022, arrest); misdemeanor unlawful trespass (September 2022, arrest); and violation of conditions of release (Oct. 11, 2022, arrest).
