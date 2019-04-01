Songs of silliness echoed throughout the state Monday as everyone from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra to Vermont Fish and Wildlife overflowed email inboxes and social media pages with hilarity and wit in honor of April Fools’ Day.
In Huntington, the Audubon Society decided it was time to de-throne the thrush and appoint a rather rosy replacement as Vermont’s state bird.
“Happy April 1st,” Executive Director David Mears began in a message sent to Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore and commissioners Michael Snyder, Louis Porter and Emily Boedecker. “Audubon Vermont is announcing a new climate plan, headlined by an effort to designate the American Greater Flamingo (Phoenicopterus roseus) as the new state bird of Vermont. The flamingo will replace the hermit thrush which, due to climate change, will soon no longer summer in Vermont ... I hope to have your support for this important initiative.”
The article suggested a 1,500-page plan for combating Vermont’s declining population, excess of snow and overgrowth of algae in Lake Champlain, while flipping the Audubon Society’s stance on climate change.
“We figure, if you can’t beat ‘em, join em. Our world leaders certainly aren’t going to do anything about (climate change), so we will,” Education Program Coordinator Debbie Archer said in the article.
Though the subject was originally Archer’s flash of inspiration, Mears said the joke was a team effort geared at benefiting the state’s economy.
“What better way to attract tourists than with flamingos,” Mears suggested.
In an effort to corner the music market, the Vermont Symphony Orchestra used its Facebook page to introduce its newest guest conductor, who has a notoriously inflated ego.
“We are thrilled to announce that our April 27 Masterworks feat. Pamela Frank will also feature esteemed guest conductor Yellow Inflatable Tube Man, making his VSO debut,” the post said. “We’ve been following his work with other orchestras and car dealerships for a while now and can’t wait to welcome him to Vermont later this month!”
Rumors of Vermont’s potential secession have flickered for years, but an article from VT Ski and Ride magazine “confirmed” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Phil Scott sealed the deal and sold Jay Peak and Burke Mountain to Quebec.
“While everyone has been focused on the Mexican border, the national media has all but ignored the caravans of Quebecois cars with loaded ski racks that have been trying to cross into Vermont,” the magazine quoted Scott as saying. ”If you thought the weekend traffic at your ski area was bad, you should see what was happening up north.
“On a recent powder weekend, angry Montrealers lined up at the St. Albans border, waving bottles of Canadian Club and threatening to riot if they had to wait another hour at customs,” the fake governor said in the magazine. “We considered declaring a national emergency but then decided this offered a better solution.”
“We sort of made a tradition out of doing April Fools’ jokes,” VT Ski and Ride editor Lisa Lynn said in an interview. “It’s called staying up way too late at night on a rainy Sunday.”
Satire doesn’t come once a year for VT Ski and Ride — it even developed a web tag and a page called “Not the News,” where anyone with a funny bone can glean a chuckle from articles citing Vail’s purchase of the entire state of Vermont to what your ski schedule says about you.
“That’s the key to good satire,” Lynn said. “There’s an element of truth there. We try to base it off of what is actually true ... and you take that and make it ridiculous.”
At the Vermont Fish and Wildlife office, a rather lengthy problem presented itself, and it goes by the name “Snuggles.”
“Have you seen this snake?” the news release reads. “This reticulated python went missing in Vermont this morning while being transported, and we need your help finding it! Thought to be an escaped pet, this species is native to the nation of Wakanda in central Africa. The snake is 23 feet long, weighs 250 pounds, and answers to the name Snuggles. If spotted, please contact Vermont Python Control at 1-277-453-6657.”
Commissioner Louis Porter said the department loves a good laugh, and April Fools’ is an event Fish and Wildlife photographer Tom Rogers plans for.
“We just look at it as a way to engage people, which is something we always try to do, and using humor and jokes is one tool,” Porter said.
That’s not to say pythons haven’t made their way up here in the mountains: The photo of “Snuggles” is an actual photo of a python, one of two removed from a Clarendon residence in 2015.
Last year, the department suggested a “Corgi Reintroduction Program,” during which biologists would release the dogs throughout the wilds of Vermont to re-establish the population of puppy predators so fearsome that even mountain lions cowered from them.
The Green Mountain Club warned its followers of the mating season of the dreaded Wampahoofus, who may be stalking the Wampahoofus Trail on Mount Mansfield in search of its perfect mate. It has a known hatred for hikers and skiers, the department said.
Though April Fools’ Day carries with it a general glee and light-heartedness, the truth in its roots can paint a stark picture, especially for certain members of Vermont’s avian population.
“It is true that our models show the thrush will no longer be summering in Vermont,” Mears said. “It will be too hot. (The thrush) is a cold-weather bird ... I’m hoping the state legislature will fight hard against climate change.”
But seeing as laughter is known to be the best medicine, April Fools’ Day was a welcome lift for a cold spring day.
“We live in the days of fake news,” Lynn said. “(Satire is) something that brings everyone together. We certainly poked fun at political issues; this was not taking sides. This day in age, we all need a little bit of laughter.”
