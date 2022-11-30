KILLINGTON — Few new details were available on Wednesday following an incident during which a male shot himself at a traffic stop on Route 4 the day before.
The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department released information Tuesday saying that a deputy stopped a male for a traffic violation at approximately 2 p.m. He told the deputy he planned to kill himself in a cemetery, then asked the deputy to shoot him. The deputy called for backup and was assisted by a Killington Police officer. After the second officer arrived, the male used a short rifle he had beside him to shoot himself in the upper-right area of his chest. He was alone in the vehicle. The officers gave him medical assistance while Regional Ambulance was called.
Rutland County Sheriff David Fox said Wednesday that he isn’t releasing the name of the male, nor the names of the officers. He didn’t know the male’s current medical condition. He said he believed he was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center, but wasn’t sure whether or not the male had been transferred to another facility.
Fox said the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was notified of the incident. As of Wednesday morning, he said he hadn’t heard back about whether or not VSP wished to investigate.
“VSP is not involved,” stated Adam Silverman, spokesman for Vermont State Police, in an email. “We would come in and perform a death investigation if doing so becomes necessary. Otherwise this incident will remain with the local agencies.”
