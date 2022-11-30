KILLINGTON — Few new details were available on Wednesday following an incident during which a male shot himself at a traffic stop on Route 4 the day before.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department released information Tuesday saying that a deputy stopped a male for a traffic violation at approximately 2 p.m. He told the deputy he planned to kill himself in a cemetery, then asked the deputy to shoot him. The deputy called for backup and was assisted by a Killington Police officer. After the second officer arrived, the male used a short rifle he had beside him to shoot himself in the upper-right area of his chest. He was alone in the vehicle. The officers gave him medical assistance while Regional Ambulance was called.

