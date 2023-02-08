House Democrats’ latest push for a paid leave bill comes with a new addition: It would provide paid time off for people experiencing sexual or domestic violence. The bill, H.66, would require employers to offer paid leave, separate from the traditional categories of medical and family leave, for survivors of sexual or domestic abuse.

That would allow survivors or their guardians to take the time off work they need to deal with the trauma of sexual or domestic abuse and its fallout, according to Kara Casey, director of economic empowerment for the Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

WhatsupRutvegas
WhatsupRutvegas

Only 62% or the population actually works. We don’t need further programs to encourage people not to go to work and take care of themselves. No!!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.