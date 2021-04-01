FAIR HAVEN — A longtime teacher has been tapped as the next principal at Fair Haven Union High School.
Ben Worthing, a former high school science teacher and current assistant principal at Castleton Village School, will take the helm this fall.
Worthing began his career at FHUHS in 2000 as an instructional assistant. He said he was testing the waters at the time to see if education was a good fit for him.
“I pretty quickly realized that this was exactly the direction I wanted to go,” he said.
After receiving his master’s degree from Castleton State College, he was hired in 2003 as a science teacher at FHUHS where he worked until last year when he moved to CVS to become assistant principal.
In addition, Worthing has worked as an adjunct professor at Castleton University and Green Mountain College, and served as a volunteer for the Special Olympics.
During his teaching career, Worthing has received several honors, including UVM’s Outstanding Teacher Award in 2018 and being twice awarded district teacher of the year.
Brooke Olsen-Farrell, superintendent of the Slate Valley Unified School District, called Worthing a “natural leader” and said his calm, thoughtful demeanor made him a standout candidate.
His familiarity with how the district operates was a plus.
“As we move through this COVID crisis, I think it’s important to have somebody that can kind of come in and hit the ground running,” she said. “He has a lot of longevity and experience in terms of this district.”
Worthing, who lives in Poultney with his wife Rebecca and three children, said the job feels like a “natural move” for him.
“I have a long relationship with the high school,” he said. “I feel like I know the traditions and the history really well.”
Looking to the next school year, Worthing said much of the focus will be on recovering from the pandemic.
“This year has really created a lot of fragmentation and, I think, as a leader, I just really want to be a part of moving people forward — getting them back to building a strong sense of community, a strong sense of collegiality with the staff that was really hard to do during a COVID year,” he said.
From an academic perspective, Worthing said he wants to focus on helping teachers develop curriculum that allows them to accommodate students’ different learning styles and “meet each one of them wherever they are.”
“It’s something that sounds really nice when you say it, but when you get down to the nuts and bolts, it’s a complicated task that requires a lot of attention and a lot of professional development and a lot of hard work,” he said. “I really want to bring a lot of my focus to that hard work (and) how we accomplish that as a group.”
Empathy building and character development will be another focus, which he called “extremely important pieces to education as a whole.”
Mike Schwaner taught science at FHUHS with Worthing for 16 years.
He said there is a buzz around the school about Worthing becoming principal.
“I think the school’s, overall, pretty excited about it.”
While he’s sad to see Hall go — Schwaner said he was moving the school in a good direction — he called Worthing’s hiring a “silver lining.”
Schwaner said he is excited to have someone “from our own ranks” as principal, noting that administrators don’t always have a lot of classroom experience.
“(Worthing’s) put his time in and he understands classroom dynamics really well,” Schwaner said, adding that Worthing has “worn many hats” in his 2 decades as an educator.
Olsen-Farrell acknowledged the high rate of turnover the principal’s position has seen in recent years. Since 2017, the high school has had four principals.
Worthing will replace Phil Hall, who was hired last year, but recently announced his resignation, citing family obligations.
“Phil is an excellent leader. I really enjoyed having him in that position this year. It’s unfortunate that he needs to leave, but I fully support his decision,” Olsen-Farrell said, adding that she hopes Worthing will bring some stability to this position.
According to Worthing, he’s not going anywhere.
“I’m really looking at it as a rest of my career move,” he said. “I really want to come in and form a vision organically — with the school, with the staff, with the students, with the parents and community — of what it means to be a Slater.”
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.