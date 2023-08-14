A Fair Haven man is charged with beating a woman and dragging her into his apartment.

Jared M. Parks, 41, pleaded not guilty Monday in Bennington County criminal court — which was handling Rutland County’s arraignments for the day — to a felony charge of kidnapping, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief. Kidnapping carries a potential life sentence, while the other two charges carry a potential combined maximum of 2½ years in prison.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

