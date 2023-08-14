A Fair Haven man is charged with beating a woman and dragging her into his apartment.
Jared M. Parks, 41, pleaded not guilty Monday in Bennington County criminal court — which was handling Rutland County’s arraignments for the day — to a felony charge of kidnapping, as well as misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and unlawful mischief. Kidnapping carries a potential life sentence, while the other two charges carry a potential combined maximum of 2½ years in prison.
Parks was ordered held without bail pending a hearing.
Fair Haven Police said they arrested Parks on Saturday after responding to a family fight call a little after 7 a.m. Reports included that a man was chasing a woman around, screaming, according to affidavits.
Police said they arrived to find a woman they described as “visibly distraught ... shaking, sobbing, bleeding and at times incoherent,” with a fresh bruise below one eye. Police also said she appeared light-headed and had balance issues and had so much blood on her face, neck and shirt that they requested emergency medical services to “expedite their response.” Police said rescue workers found a 3- to 4-inch laceration on the back of her head and took her to the hospital because they were unable to control the bleeding at the scene.
The woman told police that Parks had hit her, caused her injuries and broken her glasses, according to affidavits, but said she wanted him to get help rather than get in trouble. Witnesses described hearing a commotion and seeing Parks dragging the woman back into the building as she said “Jared, please, let me go, don’t do this,” according to affidavits.
Police said Parks was “extremely out of control,” during processing, making “numerous obscene and derogatory” remarks about the woman, police officers and his mother. Police said he was allowed to call his mother at one point, but that the conversation ended with him screaming obscenities at her and saying she was “dead to him.” Police said he denied hitting the woman but expressed displeasure with her and said he was capable of hitting hard.
In court Monday, Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady repeatedly shushed Parks as he tried to address the court, reminding him of his right against self-incrimination and saying she would pause the hearing if he wanted to consult privately with his attorney. McDonald-Cady said she would not be comfortable setting conditions of release for Parks without testimony about his living situation, which could not be taken at the hearing.