For the first four months after Tropical Storm Irene impacted Vermont, Neale Lunderville served the state as the Irene Recovery Officer.
Having worked closely with Republican Gov. James Douglas as his secretary of Transportation and secretary of Administration, Lunderville knew the state and its infrastructure well.
He was the perfect choice to lead the initial stages of the recovery with Gov. Peter Shumlin, a Democrat.
In crisis, political affiliation has no role. Lunderville was called upon to capture lessons learned from the immediate aftermath of the devastating storm, and figure out how to prepare for the next events.
Lunderville, who was working at Green Mountain Power at the time in government relations, knew a storm was coming. He watched the news from his home in South Burlington, and realized — like the rest of Vermonters — that what was happening was worse than what had been forecast.
In his role as the recovery officer, “I got to see the devastation firsthand.”
From the earliest days, flying in a helicopter with Shumlin to communities closed off because of flooding and damage, to a statewide tour of those same communities just 4 months later to see the recovery efforts, it was a powerful journey for Lunderville and the team working around him.
“To be part of that, it was one of the most indelible experiences I am sure I will ever have,” he said. “I am hugely proud of our efforts at the state.”
He pointed to frontline workers, including the National Guard, Agency of Transportation (AOT) and other state workers, federal partners, private contractors and an army of Vermont volunteers.
“In those first few weeks, a lot of tears were shed. It is not something that heals easily,” he said of witnessing the devastation.” But we did learn.”
Lunderville said, as a result of Irene, bridges, culverts and roads were built better to be more flood-resilient.
“We were updating our design,” he said, adding that climate change is likely to lead to more frequent intense storms that, in most cases in Vermont, will lead to flooding.
But the state also looked at emergency response, from incident command training, to updating local emergency plans.
“When disaster strikes, that stuff really matters,” he said. “Overall, I feel we are better positioned for a large-scale event because of the lessons learned from Irene, but I also will say it is an ongoing process. Emergency preparedness is never static.”
The kinds of catastrophic events — like the threat of Henri this week and wildfires burning in the West — are harbingers.
“This tells us we can’t rest on our laurels waiting for the next disaster,” he said.
What could have been done differently?
While the Federal Emergency Management Agency proved to be a good partner in the recovery, the bureaucracy of drawing down money for immediate needs for Vermonters proved challenging. Vermont had not had to rely on FEMA before, so it did not know what it did not know.
“It is not intuitive because we don’t do it often,” he said. “We need to get more direct assistance sooner.”
Lunderville said it was important to keep circling back with homeowners and hardest-hit towns.
“It all took longer and with more frustration than we needed, truthfully,” he said. “Loss of hope can be a very demoralizing and unraveling feeling. We needed to keep that hope strong.”
But those visits proved fruitful. He said checking back in with people he had met in those earliest days was inspiring and uplifting.
“They were filled with stories of hope,” he said. “Vermont does its best works when the clouds are darkest. And there are some dark clouds ahead. … We need to tackle those challenges in that Vermont Strong spirit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.