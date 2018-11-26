The Rutland County Senate Candidate who raised the most money got the fewest votes.
Democrat Scott Garren, of Shrewsbury, raised $9,281 in his effort to join the Rutland County Senate delegation, but came in last in the six-way race for three seats. Garren was not the highest or even second-highest spender in the race, though. He only used $7,541 of his war chest, putting him in third place for expenditures. The biggest spender in the race was another Democrat, fifth-place candidate Greg Cox, of West Rutland.
Cox, a first-time candidate, said he was surprised to learn he outspent the other five.
"Hot damn," he said Monday. "I had no idea."
Cox had not filed his final campaign finance report by Monday. The deadline was Nov. 20 and while he was the only candidate who had not yet filed a final report, he was not the only candidate to miss a deadline in the course of the campaign. He said he expected to have it in this week.
According to the number he provided, Cox raised a total of $7,911 and spent, with help of a loan of his own money to the campaign, $8,812.
The candidate who spent the least was one of the winners — Republican James McNeil, of Rutland Town. McNeil, who could not be reached for comment, only spent $3,752 — roughly 35 cents for every vote he got. McNeil raised significantly more than that, though, taking in $7,050.
City Republican Ed Larson may have outspent McNeil with $4,656, but he only raised $3,650. Larson said he "shied away" from some potential donors — though he did not name them and said he did not explicitly refuse donations — and attempted to run an inexpensive campaign. He said he did not think his fundraising gap hurt him.
"We ran a very good campaign based on the finances we had," he said. "We really campaigned hard in the last three weeks — my wife and I were out in different parts of the county."
First-place winner and Republican incumbent Brian Collamore raised $6,820 and spent $6,619 while second place winner, Democrat Cheryl Hooker, raised $8,426 and spent $8,231. All three Democrats — who also had the Progressive Party nomination — outraised and outspent all three Republicans.
A pattern also emerged in the types of donors. The Republican candidates got a number of donations from businesses or trade organizations. Collamore and McNeil got $200 each from the Vermont Retail Lumber Dealers Association. All three Republicans got donations from Casella Waste Systems, the Vermont Association of Realtors and Rutland developer Mark Foley. Larson and McNeil both listed donations from ski industry groups and Collamore's other donors included groups representing general contractors, chain drug stores and chiropractors.
Democrats got more of their money from individuals, though not always individuals who would have been their constituents. Roughly one-quarter of Garren's donations came from people living outside Vermont, while Hooker and Cox raised more of their money locally.
"I think it's basic difference in the philosophies of the two parties, and you would expect that," Collamore said Monday. "Republicans, I think — and there are exceptions — tend to be more on the side of small businesses."
Collamore said nobody was going to buy his vote with a campaign donation.
"I didn't go out and solicit private donations from anyone," he said. "I just take them as they come in."
Hooker said she also found the difference unsurprising, but offered a different take on it.
"I guess, traditionally, that's what happens, that Democrats represent the people," she said.
Garren and McNeil could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.
