GOSHEN — An unpermitted burn led to a fire that scorched about three acres on Sunday.
Brandon Fire Chief Thomas Kilpeck said Monday that his department was dispatched to the corner of Flora White Road and Goshen-Ripton Road at 1:30 p.m. They were joined by Salisbury Fire Department and Pittsford Fire Department, along with Brandon Area Rescue Squad and were clear of the scene by 5 p.m.
No people or pets were reported injured, according to Kilpeck.
“It’s pretty much just the fresh leaf cover,” he said. “There's no real damage to anything other than some dead trees.”
About 25 firefighters were involved.
Fighting the fire was slightly challenging, as it was on a hill, according to Kilpeck, but compared to other such fires this was a fairly straightforward operation.
He said a permit from the local forest fire warden is needed for any outdoor burning in Vermont. Her referred questions about the permit to Shawn Martin, Goshen forest fire warden, who couldn’t be reached by press time on Monday.
