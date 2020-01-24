Fire Chief James Larsen’s suspension has been made indefinite.
Mayor David Allaire said Larsen was placed on paid administrative leave at the end of last week following the conclusion of Larsen’s weeklong disciplinary suspension for “bullying” conduct toward firefighters.
“It was initiated as of when the suspension ended,” Allaire said Friday. “It ended midnight Saturday night and he was on paid administrative leave after that. We are figuring out the way forward.”
Allaire said he was unable to comment in more detail. He said Deputy Chief Seth Bride remains in charge at the department at the moment.
Larsen has not responded to calls since his suspension was announced last week.
The Board of Aldermen had a special meeting regarding the chief last week. No minutes for the meeting have been posted as of Friday, nor were any approved at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday — minutes for that meeting have been posted. Alderman Chris Ettori said they went in and out of executive session but otherwise took no action.
Ettori said he would not discuss the executive session, but would say he felt Larsen “needs to go.”
“You need someone in the department who has the support and the trust of the guys and girls who work for him,” Ettori said. “You need the people who are providing our public safety to enjoy the work and work for someone they can respect and follow orders from.”
Larsen’s contract may be terminated by mutual agreement “upon such terms and conditions as may be acceptable to both parties at the time of termination.”
The city may terminate without such an agreement if the mayor determines the chief is “no longer providing efficient service to the city,” in which case Larsen would be entitled to four months’ salary — roughly $30,000. The contract gives the mayor sole discretion to determine if the chief’s service is still “efficient,” with no right of appeal.
Should the city fire Larsen for “just cause,” his severance would be cut to two weeks salary.
Larsen was hired in 2018 and soon came into conflict with the department’s senior leadership, much of which resigned or retired. This resulted in Larsen working hundreds of hours in back-to-back shifts because of the lack of officers. While Larsen’s contract doesn’t allow him overtime, the Board of Aldermen voted to pay him an extra $6,153 and award him an extra 18 weeks of vacation time to be spread over the remaining four years of his contract.
A number of remaining firefighters expressed satisfaction with the direction in which Larsen was taking the department, but cracks showed again this month when 19 firefighters signed a letter complaining the chief had created a hostile work environment.
The letter described the chief repeatedly losing his temper and making retaliatory comments about the union over the course of several months. It describes morale at the department having sunk to the point where firefighters were avoiding the chief.
Allaire suspended Larsen, saying the behavior was not acceptable but he did not want to discount the positive work Larsen had done at the department. He said Larsen would have to follow an improvement plan upon his return.
A story published last week in the Pioneer Press, which covers the area where Larsen previously worked, described his difficulties in Rutland before going on to report that Larsen had been asked to resign as the chief of the Farmingham, Ill., Fire Department in 2017, just before he came to Rutland.
The paper says Larsen was hired as Farmington’s first full-time fire chief in 2015 and tasked with organizing and updating the department, which is what the city council had asked of him. He did so, according to the paper, despite resistance that saw some firefighters leaving the department.
However, the paper reports that Farmington’s city council asked Larsen to resign on Nov. 3, 2017, saying no reason was given but citing “sources within the department” described Larsen putting too many demands on the volunteer department.
A search of the Pioneer Press website does not turn up any stories on Larsen’s departure from Farmington at the time it happened. Alderman William Gillam, who served on the search committee that hired Larsen, said they were not aware he had been asked to leave.
“That didn’t come up,” Gillam said. “If that did pop up, we would have checked it out. One of the committee members would have flushed that down and gone from there. Obviously, that would’ve been a red flag.”
Allaire said he was not aware of the Farmington matter either.
“I do not recall that being part of the discussion during the hiring committee,” Allaire said. “I know he had left there and there were some disagreements about policy and that sort of thing.”
Gillam said Larsen had come highly recommended by former city fire chief Craig Shelley.
“(Shelley) was (Larsen’s) instructor at the big fire school,” Gillam said, referring to a training program in New York City. “He was very much into education and technology. ... We went through a whole matrix thing with the committee. We checked his references. We checked his credentials, making sure they were real credentials.”
Gillam said the final interview was before a panel of three fire chiefs from other departments.
“We wanted firefighters talking to a firefighter,” Gillam said. “He passed with flying colors.”
