City Fire Chief James Larsen will depart next month with an $89,565 payout.
The Board of Aldermen voted at a special meeting Wednesday to approve the separation agreement, which takes effect March 9 and includes payment on extra vacation time the chief was awarded last year for the added hours he worked during the first year of his contract.
“I would like to thank Chief Larsen for his service to the City and for the improvements that he has made to the Fire Department,” Mayor David Allaire said.
Larsen did not return calls seeking comment. His signature on the separation agreement was notarized earlier this week in Hampshire, Illinois, where he was located before taking the job in Rutland.
Larsen was hired in 2018 and undertook a number of measures to modernize the department. In the process, he clashed with senior leadership, leading to an exodus from the department.
His work pleased city government, though, and the Board of Aldermen awarded him an extra $6,000 and 18 additional weeks of vacation time early last year for extra hours he had put in — a controversial move due to the fact that department heads do not typically receive overtime pay.
After that rocky beginning, the department appeared to be at peace until January, when 17 members of the department signed a letter accusing Larsen of retaliatory and bullying behavior. The letter said morale had hit the point where firefighters were avoiding Larsen around the firehouse.
Larson, who has not responded to media inquiries since the letter came to light, admitted to at least some of that behavior, according to disciplinary records. He was given a one-week disciplinary suspension and was placed on administrative leave when the suspension ended.
Deputy Chief William Lovett has been serving as active chief since Feb. 10. Allaire said Thursday that Lovett — who is considered a candidate to take over the job permanently — would continue in an acting capacity and the chief’s position would be officially left vacant for the time being to recoup Larsen’s pay.
“I have asked Deputy Chief Lovett ... to perform as many of the chief’s duties on his shift as possible,” Allaire said. “So far, it’s working out well.”
Allaire said discussions about the future of the department would begin within the next few days.
“Our HR person is going to sit down and have a discussion with the union reps at the fire station about what is the best way to go forward,” he said.
Larsen’s contract has a clause allowing the city to terminate the contract if, in the mayor’s sole discretion, he is not longer providing “efficient service” to the city. Under those circumstances, his severance would be limited to four month’s salary — roughly $35,000.
City Attorney Matt Bloomer said Larsen relinquishes any potential legal claim under the separation agreement, which would not be the case if the city fired him under the “efficient service” clause.
“I was certainly concerned about having any sort of protracted legal battle that would tie up our city attorney and also potentially rack up thousands and thousands of dollars in legal fees,” Allaire said. “I also think there’s benefit to having closure on this.”
The buyout includes the $35,000 severance, roughly $38,000 in unused vacation and leave time and an additional $16,200 in “separation-related expenses” including moving costs and legal fees. The vacation payout includes money for the unused portion of the extra 18 weeks of vacation time the board awarded Larsen last year, despite a condition placed on that award saying Larsen could not get paid out for it before the end of his contract.
Bloomer said the condition on the vacation time was meant to apply to a voluntary departure by the chief.
“He’s not telling us he’s got a job somewhere else,” Bloomer said. “We’re mutually deciding we should part ways.”
Alderman Matt Whitcomb, who offered the amendment to keep the time from being paid out if the chief left, said he had trouble accepting that logic.
“The spirit of it was intended much differently,” Whitcomb said. “My intention was, if, for any reason, we decided to go in a different direction ... that was a circumstance in which I was hoping he’d be paid out. ... I don’t think this is just the city saying we need a different leader with a different skill set.”
However, Whitcomb said he ultimately supported the separation agreement.
“I think at this point, it’s best for all parties to move forward, and doing anything else would have just brought unnecessary stress on everyone,” he said.
