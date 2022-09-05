LEICESTER — Route 7 was closed Sunday night into Monday morning resulting from a structure fire.
Information on the fire itself was not immediately available early Monday afternoon, but Vermont State Police reported to the road closure between Maple Street and Fern Lake at 11:15 p.m. Sunday. The road was reported as reopened by 1:17 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.