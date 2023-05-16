PITTSFIELD — No one was reported injured Sunday when a fire caused heavy damage to the apartment above the Original General Store.
Dave Colton, chief of Pittsfield Fire and Rescue, said Tuesday that his department was contacted Sunday shortly after midnight when a passerby noticed the porch at the top of the stairs leading up to the apartment was on fire.
Colton said the apartment was occupied by a man and his cat. The man was alerted to the fire when the glass to the entryway door shattered. He attempted to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but this didn’t work, and he had to escape through another window.
Fire departments from Stockbridge and Killington were summoned, but the fire was under control within 15 minutes and so Killington was called off, according to Colton.
The fire house is across the street from the store, so the response time from when firefighters reached the station was within seconds.
Colton said the apartment sustained heavy water and smoke damage, but the store below was largely spared. He believes the apartment will be habitable again at some point.
Firefighters were able to enter the apartment, locate the cat, get it into a carrier and return it to the tenant, according to Colton.
Colton wouldn’t speculate as to the fire’s cause, but said it wasn’t considered suspicious.
Someone who answered the phone at the store Tuesday, who didn’t completely identify themselves, said the general store was open.
