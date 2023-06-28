A quick mutual aid response was credited with minimizing the damage in a fire on Franklin Street Tuesday night.
Updated: June 28, 2023 @ 6:11 pm
A quick mutual aid response was credited with minimizing the damage in a fire on Franklin Street Tuesday night.
Lt. T.J. Lacz of the Rutland City Fire Department said crews from Rutland Town and West Rutland responded to the fire at 104 Franklin St.
Clarendon sent a crew to stand by at the Rutland station. Lacz said nobody was hurt, and two people were displaced by the fire, the cause of which was undetermined but not considered suspicious by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
Lacz said the call came in shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a bed on fire in a downstairs apartment. It spread into the structure while firefighters were en route, Lacz said, and they arrived to find flames coming out of four windows on the first floor. Lacz said the building had been evacuated when crews arrived, and they contained the fire to the apartment where it started — despite scorch marks visible running up the side of the building Wednesday morning.
“Believe it or not, it did not extend into the second-floor apartment,” Lacz said. “It stayed on the exterior. The guys had a really good stop.”
Police shut down the street while firefighters worked on the scene, Lacz said, and they had additional support from Regional Ambulance, Green Mountain Power and the city Building and Zoning office.
The building has three occupied apartments and one under construction, Lacz said, with a total of four tenants.
The apartment where the fire started sustained significant fire damage, according to Lacz, while the others sustained minimal smoke damage.
Lacz said the cause of the fire was under investigation by the Rutland City Police and the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fires and Explosions Investigation Unit.
