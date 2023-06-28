104 Franklin St fire
Fire damage can be seen at 104 Franklin St. in Rutland on Wednesday.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Photo

A quick mutual aid response was credited with minimizing the damage in a fire on Franklin Street Tuesday night.

Lt. T.J. Lacz of the Rutland City Fire Department said crews from Rutland Town and West Rutland responded to the fire at 104 Franklin St.

