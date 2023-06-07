PROCTOR — A fire on South Street on Friday displaced one person and led to the death of a dog, according to firefighters.
Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb said Tuesday that his department was called to 110 South Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a reported fire.
“The deck and the outside wall had been pretty much burned into, with some minor burning into the structure,” he said.
The fire isn’t considered suspicious, but what caused it has yet to be determined, said Webb. Firefighters and State Police investigators were at the house for about four hours on Sunday.
The fire itself was under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters were on scene for about three hours Friday, said Webb.
Fire departments from Brandon, Rutland Town and Pittsford all responded, along with Regional Ambulance, Rutland County Sheriff's Department, Pittsford Police Department and Green Mountain Power.