PROCTOR — A fire on South Street on Friday displaced one person and led to the death of a dog, according to firefighters.

Proctor Fire Chief Josh Webb said Tuesday that his department was called to 110 South Street shortly before 8 p.m. for a reported fire.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags