SHARON — Vermont State Police are investigating a fire at an apartment building on Quimby Mountain Road that displaced six tenants.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday, rescue crews were called to the building, which is owned by George Robinson, of Sharon.
Those displaced by the fire were John Young and Kate True, Sharon; George Akroyd and April Melendy; and Joseph Decoteau and Vincent Constable.
Upon arrival, first responders found that the enclosed porch for the second-floor apartment was fully engulfed with fire that spread to the interior of the building. The structure sustained extensive fire damage, officials said.
All three apartments were occupied at the time of the blaze. According to a news release, the tenants in the first-floor apartments were able to evacuate the building without incident. Tenants in the second-floor apartment were reported to have jumped from a window. Melendy was injured in the escape.
Sharon Fire Chief Jason Flint contacted the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance with an Origin and Cause investigation.
The cause remains under investigation, the release states.
While the news release indicates the fire does not appear suspicious, investigators are asking for assistance from the public.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Michael LaCourse at 802-334-8881 or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program(VATAP) hotline at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).
