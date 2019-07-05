Two of the Rutland City Fire Department’s newest lieutenants became its newest deputy chiefs this week.
Scott Mangan and Seth Bride were officially promoted during a ceremony at City Hall on Monday, giving the department a full contingent of shift leaders for the first time in months. Both men were promoted to lieutenant within the last year. Bride, who started as a substitute firefighter in 2007 before going full-time in 2011, said he had been acquiring credentials in the field for some time, but that the department’s rank structure had been largely stagnant.
“When they did the last bunch of promotions ... they were firefighters who still had a lot of years left in their career,” he said. “I was still a sub when a lot of those guys got promoted.”
An exodus over the past year was contributed to by friction between some of the senior firefighters and Chief James Larsen, who started in April 2018. Remaining firefighters like Mangan and Bride have said changes at the department were long overdue, such as a focus on training and certifications. Officers all now have state fire officer certifications, Larsen said, which includes a prerequisite of getting an instructor certification.
“We’ve never been more engaged to continue our training than under Chief Larsen,” Bride said.
Bride said formal training in how to teach has been invaluable to him since becoming an officer because he is responsible for training the firefighters on his shift. The department has hired 10 new full-time firefighters in the last year.
“There’s a different learning style between the newer generation, the millennials, or people who’ve been in the fire service 20 years, or even 10-15 years,” Bride said. “Being able to learn the different styles people learn, you can adjust how you’re teaching on a shift. ... A lot of people learn by doing things hands-on. They don’t like PowerPoint presentations. A lot of the newer generation, they like to see it on a computer screen and analyze it and then that translates when they’re doing it hands-on.”
Training is now a constant in the department. Larsen said that before he arrived, the department had not done live-fire training since 2006. Since his arrival, they have done it three times. After each session, he said, they do an “after-action report” and then tailor the training curriculum for the next six months from those observations.
“They understand why we’re concentrating on this, this and that,” Larsen said. “Then we work on this until we get to the next six-month cycle.”
In addition to ratcheting up training, the department instituted an acting officer program, in which firefighters with the right certifications can step temporarily into officer roles as needed. Bride and Mangan, two of the first six firefighters to participate, said it gives firefighters a chance to figure out if they actually want to be promoted and deal with the additional responsibilities.
“People may think they want to be a lieutenant some day,” Bride said. “Then they get to that first really bad car accident or they’re first at a fire scene ... and they say ‘this is not for me.’ Learning that after you’re promoted is not the way to go.”
Both new deputy chiefs said they spent the last six months as lieutenants acting as shift leaders.
“It’s a transition, going from being in with the firefighters to stepping back into a management role, watching from the outside and directing scenes,” said Mangan, who started as a temporary firefighter in 1998 and became full-time in 2001. “If you know firefighters, we always want to be doing something.”
Even as deputy chiefs, their training is continuing. Mangan was just accepted into the managing officer course taught at the National Fire Academy in Maryland and plans to go on to pursue executive fire officer and chief fire officer credentials. Meanwhile, Larsen said he expects Bride to enroll in an associate’s program and eventually get a master’s degree in fire science.
“The prerequisite for a chief engineer is a bachelor’s,” Larsen said. “My intention is to prepare and cultivate the next crop of chief engineer candidates from the internal of the city of Rutland. That’s my responsibility and that’s what I’m doing.”
