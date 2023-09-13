CLARENDON — A dozen fire departments and around 50 firefighters were called to Mill River Lumber on Tuesday for a fire that destroyed a lumber-drying building.
No one was reported injured, said Clarendon Assistant Fire Chief Mark Meszaros on Wednesday.
The Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department was called at around 4:46 p.m.
“It was a report of smoke in the area of Mill River Lumber,” said Meszaros. “We actually had a member who was right around the corner who came right over here directly and reported that it was an actual structure fire in the dryer building. So within a minute or so we knew it was an actual fire.”
Farmers in the area, lately, have been burning old hay, he said, so people were used to seeing smoke. Between that and the fact the mill was shut down for the day, the fire likely got a head start.
He estimated the dryer building to have been around 3,200 square feet and as high as a two-and-a-half story house.
“It was full of lumber,” he said.
It became clear there was no saving the burning building, said Meszaros, so firefighters focused their efforts on keeping nearby structures from catching fire. One building was about 40 feet from the fire, another about 60 feet.
The fire was mostly out by 9 p.m.
“I stayed the night,” said Meszaros. “We had one little flareup at about 3 this morning.”
Fire investigators working for the Department of Public Safety have been contacted to determine a cause and origin for the fire, he said, though there’s nothing about it right now that looks suspicious. He expects the lumber company’s insurance carrier will investigate the matter as well.
Rutland City and Middletown Springs sent ladder trucks to help, said Meszaros.
“We had Wallingford, Mount Holly, Killington, Danby, Tinmouth, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Proctor and Shrewsbury tankers for hauling water,” he said. “And then we had Wallingford Rescue come up and stand by to monitor the firefighters and make sure everybody was OK.”
The tankers were especially needed, he said, because there was no water source onsite.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from a fair distance, at least as far as the Rutland Town Office on Business Route 4.