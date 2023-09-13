CLARENDON — A dozen fire departments and around 50 firefighters were called to Mill River Lumber on Tuesday for a fire that destroyed a lumber-drying building.

No one was reported injured, said Clarendon Assistant Fire Chief Mark Meszaros on Wednesday.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0