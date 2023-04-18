Clarendon fire

A home off Route 103 in Clarendon was destroyed by fire on Tuesday, displacing a woman and three dogs. No injuries were reported, though one Clarendon firefighter fell through the floor while battling the fire, according to Chief Matt Jakubowski. The cause is being investigated by Vermont State Police.

 Photo provided by Matt Jakubowski

CLARENDON — A mobile home on Route 103 was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.

Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said his department was dispatched to an address across from Gouchberg Farms Market and Deli at around 5 a.m. after the resident called from the store to report a fire.

