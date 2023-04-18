CLARENDON — A mobile home on Route 103 was destroyed by fire Tuesday morning.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said his department was dispatched to an address across from Gouchberg Farms Market and Deli at around 5 a.m. after the resident called from the store to report a fire.
“The back half of the trailer was engulfed in flames,” said Jakubowski. “It ended up engulfing most of the trailer. It’s still standing, but it’s a total loss.”
Firefighters had to enter the mobile home in order to put out the flames, which got into the ceiling as well as underneath the building. One Clarendon firefighter fell through the floor, but wasn’t injured, said Jakubowski.
The home was occupied by a woman and three dogs, all of whom escaped unharmed, Jakubowski said, adding that the American Red Cross was contacted to assist her. He did not release her name.
The fire was under control after about an hour, with the fire trucks leaving at around 8:15 a.m. Jakubowski said that he and some others remained on scene waiting for Vermont State Police fire investigators to arrive, who will attempt to determine the fire’s cause and origin.
Besides Clarendon, fire departments from Rutland Town, Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Mount Holly assisted with the fire. The Clarendon Fire Auxiliary provided water to the firefighters.
Jakubowski thanked Gouchberg Farms Market and Deli for supplying coffee.
