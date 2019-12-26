MARSHFIELD — Fire crews battled a five-alarm fire Thursday that destroyed much of a farmstead.
Crews from fire departments in Marshfield, Plainfield, Cabot, East Montpelier and Walden responded at 1:15 p.m. to the fire at 1289 Ennis Hill Road that was “fully involved” when they arrived on scene.
A nearby two-car garage and a shed with a tractor in it were already completely gutted when fire crews arrived and crews battled to save the 19th-century farmhouse, which was burning fiercely, with thick, black smoke visible from a distance.
Because there was no fire hydrant water available, fire crews had to use water dams and make frequents trips in tanker trucks to a nearby pond to transport water to the scene.
Standing nearby, watching his home burn, was Joseph Lee, 75, who has lived on the property since 1980.
“I went into town for a couple of hours, and I came back, and the house was fully engulfed, as they say,” Lee said. “It’s a mess.”
Lee said that his dog, Molly, was with him but he feared that his two cats might have perished in the fire.
Lee said there was no heat source in the garage or the tractor shed that could have started the fire, although it appeared those buildings were destroyed first before the farmstead caught fire.
“There’s a wood stove in the house that probably had something to do with it, because I don’t have any other cause for a fire,” Lee speculated.
Asked what he would do for a place to live, said he hoped his “big family” would help.
“I’ve lost everything I own ... a lot of sentimental stuff, nothing real valuable,” Lee said. “I’m just wondering how soon I can get in there and see what’s left, if anything at all.”
Fire crews were able to recover some furnishings from the farmhouse that could be seen in pile near the building.
Lee said first moved to the farmstead in 1980 but after an accident involving his tractor, he subsequently sold the property to Henry Harris, who lived in a laborer’s home Lee built across the street.
“I sold the property to Henry, and I’m holding the mortgage, and part of the mortgage agreement is that I get to live in the house,” Lee said.
Asked what he would do about the mortgage and lease agreement, Lee said, “That’s something we’ll have to figure out.”
Fire officials could not be reached for comment on the cause of the fire.
