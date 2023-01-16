CASTLETON — A local hardware store with more than six decades in the community was destroyed by fire on Sunday.
It was a few minutes past 11 a.m. when Castleton Fire Department got word that there was smoke coming from a vehicle at Gilmore Home Center.
“Well, the smoke was coming out of the building, not out of the vehicle,” Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette said on Monday.
He was told the building itself was on fire while he was en route to the scene, so he called up the department’s mutual aid partners for help.
Besides Castleton fire, among the agencies responding were Poultney Fire Department, Fair Haven Fire, Fair Haven Rescue, West Rutland Fire Department, Hubbardton Fire Department, Ira Volunteer Fire and EMS Department, Rutland Town Fire Department, Proctor Fire Department, Hampton (New York) Fire, Whitehall (New York) Volunteer Fire Company Inc., Middletown Springs Fire Department, Middle Granville (New York) Fire Company, Castleton First Response, and Regional Ambulance Service.
The building has two floors, said Goyette. He guessed it’s about 60 feet by 100 feet, as far as dimensions go.
“We fought and fought, but with the fuel load in there we really weren’t making a lot of headway,” he said. “We ended up with 11 departments, besides ourselves, assisting.”
That’s not counting the departments that mobilized to cover stations for those responding to the fire directly, he said.
“When I originally arrived in my personal vehicle there was heavy smoke pushing out of all corners of the building,” said Goyette, who didn’t leave the scene for good until 9 p.m. that evening. “I wasn’t there two minutes, and the front window broke out, and then the fire opened up from there.”
Being a hardware store, Gilmore Home Center was full of fuel for the fire, from building materials, to paint and plumbing fixtures.
“The fire was making progress on us no matter what we did,” said Goyette. “We put lots of water on it, but it just wasn’t making any progress. It was getting the best of us.”
Things changed in the fire departments’ favor when they got help from Trudo and Sons, along with Jack Bowen Excavating. Excavators were used to break open the building so firefighters could get water inside.
The building is unsalvageable, Goyette said. Fire destroyed the top floor and while it spared the one below, the resulting water damage was extensive. The lumber yard and other buildings, including the kitchen and bath showroom, were spared, however.
The store wasn’t open when the fire broke out. Goyette said he doesn’t know what caused the blaze, and has asked the state Division of Fire Safety to do an investigation. This is routine when local firefighters are unable to determine a fire’s origin or cause.
He said there’s nothing he’s seen that he considered suspicious.
He said he expects fire investigators to be on-scene Tuesday. “There’s so much damage, I don’t know if they’ll figure it out,” he said.
One firefighter suffered a cut to their hand after a fall during the incident, Goyette said.
The fire was under control after about four hours, but firefighters were on scene until around 9 p.m. Route 4A was shut down while the department’s were using water, as the hydrants were across the road.
Goyette said the Castleton American Legion let firefighters use its space just across the street from the Gilmore property to rest and get warm while people from the community brought them food.
The business was a major supplier of hardware items for locals, said Goyette, who works for the town Department of Public Works.
“I work for the town, and we’re in there multiple times a week getting stuff as far as batteries, propane tanks, pieces and parts,” he said. “It’s a big loss for the community. It’s a mainstay people use that a lot for all types of things. Hopefully the community can support them so they can move forward from here.”
Though there might not be much it can do, the town government has offered its support, said Town Manager Mike Jones on Monday.
“The outpouring of emotions and support on social media happened immediately,” he said. “There’s lots of posts about the fact it had burned, but also an outpouring of emotional support.”
There are hardware stores in neighboring towns, but Gilmore’s was the place to go for many locals, said Jones, as it had a solid inventory.
He said he is hopeful Gilmore Home Center will be able to rebuild.
“It certainly would be missed in our community if it wasn’t there,” he said.
Gilmore Home Center is owned by Scott Larson. It’s been around for 65 years, according to Business Manager Mark Flynn.
Flynn said Monday that the business is grateful to the approximately 100 firefighters and other emergency responders who helped. “We want to thank the community for their past and current support, it’s been overwhelming,” he said. “Yesterday, during the fire and ongoing today, there’s been a continuous flow of people offering to do anything they can.”
They do plan to rebuild, he said.
“Of course, money talks. We have to meet with our insurance company and see what we have for coverage,” he said. “We haven’t gone over that yet, but the intention is to rebuild.”
