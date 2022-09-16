CASTLETON — A modified mobile home was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.
Castleton Fire Chief Heath Goyette said the home is off Route 4A West, near the Ice House Snack Bar.
“We arrived on scene; it was fully involved,” said Goyette. “We ran lines in and knocked the seat of the fire out. Everybody made it out of the house OK. They did lose some pets and the house is a total loss.”
Several cats and dogs were lost in the fire, he said. It’s believed that about three people lived at the residence, which they rented. According to Goyette, they’ve contacted the Red Cross and have shelter with family members for the time being.
It took about two hours to get the fire under control, then another hour to clear the scene. Goyette said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined and that state fire investigators had planned to be there Friday to examine the home.
Responding fire departments included Castleton, Fair Haven and Poultney. Regional Ambulance was on standby. Castleton and Fair Haven police departments assisted as well, while Green Mountain Power stopped electrical service to the home.
