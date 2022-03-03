SALISBURY — Two people and their dog were displaced Tuesday by a fire that destroyed their mobile home on Crane View Drive.
Salisbury Fire Chief Ryan Emilio said the call came in at 3:21 p.m. Firefighters found the single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, which they had under control within an hour. Departments from Brandon, Whiting, Cornwall, Middlebury, and Ripton assisted Salisbury firefighters, leaving the scene by a little after 6 p.m. Middlebury Regional EMS was summoned, but ultimately no one was injured.
Emilio said the couple that lived in the home, Jim Gurvitz and Dianne Gurvitz, were there at the time of the fire and were able to escape with their dog.
“I got them set up with the American Red Cross last night so they are actually in a hotel and they’ve been supported by the Red Cross to get food and clothes and whatnot,” said Emilio.
Fire investigators were unable to determine the cause of the fire, but deemed it accidental.
