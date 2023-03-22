LEICESTER — A farmhouse on Route 7 was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.
Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck said Wednesday that his department was dispatched to a home at the corner of Cram Road and Route 7 at about 10:30 p.m., where they found a large farmhouse engulfed in flames.
Kilpeck said four adults lived in the home and were woken up by a passerby who noticed the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was knocked down after about an hour, but fire crews were on scene until around 4 a.m.
According to Kilpeck, fire departments from Pittsford, Proctor, Salisbury and Whiting were called in, along with Brandon Area Rescue Squad.
Kilpeck said that Vermont State Police have been contacted to determine the fire’s cause and origin.
According to state tax records, as of 2022 the parcel on which the fire was reported is owned by Richard Nicklaw.
