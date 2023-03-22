LEICESTER — A farmhouse on Route 7 was destroyed by fire on Tuesday night.

Brandon Fire Chief Tom Kilpeck said Wednesday that his department was dispatched to a home at the corner of Cram Road and Route 7 at about 10:30 p.m., where they found a large farmhouse engulfed in flames.

