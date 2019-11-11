A West Rutland family lost a large quantity of equipment over the weekend when their garden shed burned down, firefighters said Monday.
Chief Joe Skaza said his department was called by a neighbor to the Fairview Avenue home of Tyler and Stephanie Harte at 7:17 p.m. Sunday.
“When we arrived on the scene it was fully involved,” he said. “It had a pretty good start before anybody noticed it to call it in.”
Skaza said they responded with three engines and 15 firefighters and were on the scene for about two hours. He said no other departments were called in. Skaza said the shed was far enough away from other structures that the fire did not pose a significant threat of spreading.
“We got lucky on that part,” he said. “It was a good-sized shed. We determined it was about 12 by 30. ... They lost all their garden equipment that they were storing for the winter. They had an ATV. They had a log-splitter in there.”
The large amount of equipment in the shed made it hard for firefighters to check for hot spots once the fire was knocked down, Skaza said, keeping firefighters on the scene longer than otherwise would have been needed.
Skaza said that as of Monday, the cause of the fire remained undetermined.
“There was quite a bit of damage on the end where it started,” he said. “We’d like to get back in there and sift around.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.