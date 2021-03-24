Firefighters said the blaze that wrecked a South Street home was most likely started by a cigarette discarded in a trash pile.
City Fire Chief William Lovett said nobody was hurt in the fire late Wednesday afternoon at 152 South St. — one cat was treated for smoke inhalation — but that the house sustained extensive damage.
“It’s pretty bad,” he said. “This is a double-wide type of trailer situation. They’re not constructed like stick-built houses. ... It’s going to be an extensive amount of work if they try to salvage it.”
Lovett said the call came in while the city was standing by at the station because of a fire on Route 7 in Rutland Town.
“A lot of times, when there’s a big fire in the area, we’re on standby to be first responders for anything they have,” he said. “All our units were in the building. ... I had left the station to go home and was doing some work for the Boy Scouts. From Ash Street, I could see the smoke.”
Alan Roy, who said he lives at the house with his fiancée and stepfather, said he was watching TV and trying to nap on the couch late in the afternoon.
“All of a sudden, my fiancée said something was burning,” he said. “I saw a wisp of smoke coming out of the vent.”
Roy said he thought it was the furnace and went to throw a switch before noticing fire at the back door.
“The house filled with smoke as soon as we opened the back door,” he said. “I think that might have accelerated it.”
Roy said they got out and fought the fire as best they could with buckets and a garden hose until city crews arrived.
“I’m sure it’s not livable, but at least some of our possessions might be recovered,” he said.
Roy stood in the street in his socks until a firefighter brought him a pair of his shoes from inside.
Lovett said he urges members of the public to be careful about disposing of cigarettes and not to let trash pile up against houses.
The fire was not the first on the site — Lovett said the last call there was more than a decade ago, and he was unsure if this was the same house or if the one in the previous fire had been demolished before this one was built.
