WALLINGFORD — The local fire department is grateful to a group of teens who helped them set up a water supply Wednesday after an abandoned building caught fire.
Wallingford Fire Chief Michael Hughes said Thursday that a fire call came in at about 4:30 p.m. the day before for a structure fire on Creek Road, in front of a large solar farm.
“The building was empty, there was nothing in there. It’s been abandoned for I don’t know how long, for a great deal of time, and that was the building that burned, so there were no exposures, no danger at all to the solar farm,” he said.
Before it hosted a solar farm, the land was once a sandpit, said Hughes. The building that burned was the former scale house for the pit. He doesn’t believe it was being used for anything, storage or otherwise. The building had no electricity.
Hughes said the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. Firefighters are looking into the matter, but at this time don’t feel the need to ask police for assistance.
There were no reported injuries, said Hughes, and there was no damage to the solar farm.
The department did need to cut a hole in a fence to run water to the property, he said.
“We give great thanks to the public who assisted us, as well as all of the area departments that responded,” he said. “There were a number of younger people that were there that assisted us initially in setting up a water supply. We had to hand-pull a good deal of hose. They were there, and they pitched in, and they did it. These were teenagers, I want to say in the sophomore, senior age, so that was really cool and those guys were terrific.”
Hughes said he was working about 800 feet from where the teenagers were helping to establish the water supply. He doesn’t know who they are but is grateful for their help.
“I would love to have them on my department, they worked very hard; they worked with us, offered their help, it was amazing,” he said. “Everybody pulled together because it was just labor-intensive at that point, and it was very hot out, so every bit of help was good.”
Fire departments from Danby, Clarendon and Middletown Springs were on scene to help the Wallingford Fire Department. Wallingford Rescue was there as well to monitor firefighters for heatstroke. Hughes said there’s a whole routine and process for battling fires in hot weather like this. Firefighters cycle through fighting the fire and being checked by rescue squad people for blood pressure and heart-rate issues.
Hughes said the Clarendon Fire Department was among the first on scene. Some of their members worked to establish a water supply with the help of the passing teenagers. With the creek nearby, water ultimately wasn’t an issue.
Hughes said the fire itself was under control after an hour. Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. making sure the fire was completely out.
The building that burned wasn’t large, he said, about 400 square feet.
Thomas Hand, the solar project developer, confirmed in an email Thursday that the building wasn’t being used. He stated that he planned to have someone check on the solar farm.