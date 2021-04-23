Fire destroyed an apartment building at the corner of Baxter Street and Library Avenue on Friday.
Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett said numerous people in the neighborhood called in the fire, but not before it had ample time to spread.
"By the time I got here, the roof — it was coming through the slate," Lovett said. "The ridge at the back was starting to lean a little bit, which means it had been burning a little while before anybody called us."
Apartments on the first and second floor were occupied. City Health Inspector Michael Brookman said the third floor was "not an occupiable space," but Lovett said there were still questions as to whether it was occupied.
"It shouldn't have, but historically it has been," Lovett said. "For a period of time, there were squatters on the third floor — nobody knew who they were."
Lovett said it appeared that anyone who had been in the building when the fire started got out.
"I woke up to some guy kicking in my door and saying 'your house is on fire,'" said Jordan Klein, 23, who lived in the first-floor apartment with his girlfriend and their twin infant daughters. "We ran outside, looked — the whole upstairs is on fire."
Klein said they got the children out safely, as well as their dog and two of their cats, but a third cat was unaccounted for. Also, he said he believed the upstairs neighbors had lost a cat. Lovett said at the scene that he was unaware of the status of any pets. Klein said he was unsure where he would stay that night, but he was put in touch with the Red Cross.
Lovett said the building was a total loss.
"They tried to stop it," he said. "They couldn't get to the third floor. They got to the second — a lot of clutter. With three lines in there, they were making progress until they got to the third-floor stairwell. Couldn't make it — the floor was starting to collapse. ... The guys did an incredible job for what they had in front of them."
Also, Lovett said the fire set off a significant quantity of ammunition on the second floor. He said firefighters are told ammunition set off by a fire lacks the velocity to do the sort of damage it can when fired from a gun.
"It almost sounds like rocks being dropped on tin," he said. "We had pieces flying through the roof. It looked like embers flying."
Lovett said late Friday afternoon that Vermont State Police fire investigators were on the scene, but that he had no information on the cause of the fire. Brookman said the department had responded to the building during the winter because of furnace blowback.
