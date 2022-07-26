Fire destroyed a Dorr Drive home Tuesday.
Nobody was hurt in the fire that burned out 207½ Dorr Dr., according to Rutland City Fire Chief William Lovett. Neighbors said the owner, Jane Mondella, had been staying at a camp out of state following the recent death of her husband.
Neighbors said a passerby called the fire in a little before 10 a.m. Lovett said smoke was visible from Madison Street.
“When they went in through the door, the floor was already spongy, which leads you to believe the fire had started down below the floor,” he said.
Neighbor Doug Shackett said he had been looking after the property for Mondella in her absence and had just checked it an hour or so before the fire.
“I just walked through the house,” he said. “I don’t know. I just watered her plants, too, all her plants.”
Shackett made repeated attempts to reach Modella by phone as firefighters did their work and the spectacle drew a number of concerned onlookers from the neighborhood.
“It looked like a brush fire at first,” said Sean Ross, who spotted the smoke from the neighboring trailer park where he lives and works as a caretaker. “I thought no one in their right mind would have a brush fire over here in the dryness.”
Firefighters retreated from the spongy floor and entered through the back before returning to the exterior, where they tore off the roof to get water onto the flames. Lovett said the house’s construction, with a gable roof over the original roof of a double-wide trailer, is common but “unfortunate from a firefighting perspective.”
“You put the fire out on the inside and then you have to cut your way into the attic,” he said. “It probably followed a vent from the trailer section into the attic.”
Lovett said there was no obvious indication of the cause late Tuesday morning, but it was too early to make any guesses.
“If the insurance companies do get into it, it’s going to be a major undertaking because of all the damage,” he said.
In addition to the roof damage, Lovett said the soft flooring that firefighters encountered had collapsed and the house was uninhabitable.
West Rutland firefighters joined the city crews on the scene after the department issued a shift recall, and Lovett said a Rutland Town crew was standing by at the city’s station.
“During this type of weather, it never hurts to have a couple extra firefighters around,” Lovett said. “Just being overcome by the heat is a major concern.”
While some firefighters showed clear signs of fatigue — one dropped to his hands and knees on the lawn and a compatriot helped him out of his gear — Lovett said everyone was holding up well.
