CLARENDON — A woman suffered burns to her hands when her bathroom caught fire on Sunday, according to the Clarendon Fire Department.
Clarendon Fire Chief Matt Jakubowski said Monday that his department was dispatched to a mobile home on East Clarendon Road at approximately 5 p.m. for a structure fire.
“One of my guys went there directly and found there was heavy, black smoke coming from the front door,” he said. “We immediately called Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Rutland Town for mutual aid and then while en route. I called Rutland City Fire for an engine and manpower.”
Firefighters chopped their way into the home through a back door and were able to put the fire out. Rutland City firefighters went into the roof and cut a hole through in case fire had penetrated the roof but it had not.
“The guys did a good job, they made a quick stop of it,” said Jakubowski. “It gutted the bathroom but the fire didn’t spread beyond there.”
Firefighters were on scene until 7 p.m., he said, mostly trying to clear the home of smoke.
“We were there for hours afterward trying to get the carbon monoxide to be low enough to be able to go inside,” Jakubowski said.
The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, said Jakubowski. Regional Ambulance was called to help the homeowner with the burns to their hands.
About an hour and a half after firefighters were finished, they were called out to a carbon monoxide report on Middle Road, according to Jakubowski, but it turned out to be a minor issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.