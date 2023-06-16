PROCTOR — A home at 30 North St. was left uninhabitable by a fire on Friday morning.

Fire Chief Josh Webb said his department was called to a duplex-style home at about 4:50 a.m. and saw flames coming out of the attic. Fire departments from Brandon, Pittsford, Rutland Town, West Rutland and Rutland City were dispatched to help. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with firefighters on scene for a total of three hours. Regional Ambulance was also there.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

