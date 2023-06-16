PROCTOR — A home at 30 North St. was left uninhabitable by a fire on Friday morning.
Fire Chief Josh Webb said his department was called to a duplex-style home at about 4:50 a.m. and saw flames coming out of the attic. Fire departments from Brandon, Pittsford, Rutland Town, West Rutland and Rutland City were dispatched to help. The fire was under control in 45 minutes with firefighters on scene for a total of three hours. Regional Ambulance was also there.
Webb said that up to eight people lived in the building. No one, including pets, was reported injured. The attic was gutted and the lower floors sustained smoke and water damage. Webb said the cause of the fire was accidental in nature.
According to Webb, firefighters had some difficulty keeping people out of the building while it was on fire.
“We had trouble getting them out of the building once we arrived on scene,” he said. “They kept trying to go back in.”