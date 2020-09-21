KILLINGTON — A forest fire atop Deer Leap was kept away from the trail by firefighters working in shifts over three days, according to state and federal officials.
The blaze that scorched a section of the mountain is being blamed on a campfire that was not properly extinguished. As of late Monday afternoon, U.S. Forest Service spokesman Ethan Ready said officials still were monitoring the fire that had been first reported Friday afternoon.
“Ground fires are difficult to extinguish since they continue to smolder in the deep duff layer which is dry due to the current drought condition we’re experiencing,” Ready wrote in an email. “Our strategy during initial attack is to contain the fire and keep it from spreading. Once containment is achieved, we work towards calling it controlled by improving the control line around the fire and mopping up hot spots within the fire perimeter. The forest service will continue to staff the fire until we place it in controlled status.”
The fire was called in by the owners of the Inn at Long Trail – co-owner Murray McGrath said his son spotted it on the southeast side of the ridge while out walking their dogs.
“It was a ground fire, so it wasn’t a canopy fire, but it was intense,” McGrath said. “A lot of trees were scorched and came down – the roots were burning.”
Killington Fire chief Gary Roth said crews from Pittsfield, Bridgewater, Woodstock, Clarendon, Rutland Town and several others joined his department in climbing the mountain and working through the night.
“They did a very good job, but unfortunately, the fire traveled under the ground and into the root system,” he said. “It started burning down.
Roth said the forest floor is made up of roughly foot of dead vegetation what crews had to dig up to deny the fire fuel. This already difficult job, he said, was complicated by the difficulties of getting to the scene.
“It’s a very steep hike,” he said, putting the travel time at about 45 minutes. “Folks in my department, as well as other departments, are no avid hikers. ... We do wildland training but it’s rare we’re climbing up steep hills like this. Our search and rescue people were great at it and were loving it. ... I’m great at the end of a ladder.”
Roth said the fire was kept away from the trail and structures, such as the boardwalk and stairs, toward the top. Ready put the total area affected at about a third of an acre. Roth said it was visible from the Appalachian Trail but not the Deer Leap trail.
“It’s not completely devastated, like a windy, flat area, but people will notice it for the next two years,” he said.
Roth said this was his department’s second campfire of the week. He said the first, at Kent Pond, was reported by hikers and extinguished before it could spread from the fire pit in which is was started.
“You’re not supposed to leave your fire unless you can touch it,” he said. “It’s very dry up there. People need to be extremely careful. There’s just no reason to be burning up there.”
Vermont’s trails have seen unusually large crowds this summer. McGrath said Deer Leap has been as busy as he’s ever seen it and that a lot of the newcomers don’t seem to understand best hiking practices.
“The COVID summer – everybody’s up there,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that think they’re walking in Central Park – they have no idea what’s going on up there.”
Roth said he did not expect the fire-started to ever be identified.
“I look at each of these things as a learning experience,” he said. “I’d much rather be able to get the idea out to many people stop doing this than blame or catch one person.”
