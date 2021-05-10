Sprinklers put out a fire in a downtown apartment late last week, but the resulting water damage displaced the day spa downstairs. Alexandra Childs said she has temporarily closed Glow Spa and Skincare Center as she relocates to the space above Taso on Center.
“After this next week, we’ll be able to be open,” Childs said Monday. “We have two rooms we’ll be able to work out of, so we’ll be a little slower getting people in than usual because we’re used to working out of four rooms.”
To compensate, Childs said she is expanding the business’ hours, including being open by appointment only on Sundays and Mondays.
City Fire Chief William Lovett said the department responded Thursday evening to a call from an apartment of the second floor at 46 Center Street, where Glow occupied the ground floor. Lovett said something in the oven had caught fire and the resident was trying to get the dish into the sink when the heat set off the building’s sprinkler system. That put out the fire, he said, but resulted in water damage to the building.
“Water will tend to pick up more dirt, more junk and everything the farther it goes,” Lovett said.
Childs said nobody was at the spa at the time.
“I got a call from the bar next door and I thought he was joking,” she said.
Childs said she lost supplies, linens and a number of small items not covered by insurance, but that she is able to carry on once she gets set up in the temporary space.
“I was more worried about losing my employees and the customers we’ve been able to get,” she said. “We’re able to stay open so that takes a lot of the stress off.”
The fire happened the day after Childs was awarded a microgrant from the Downtown Business Partnership, according to Executive Director Nikki Hindman. Hindman said the $1,775 new business grant was to pay for supplies and shelving.
“Our grants are reimbursement-based so we had all the receipts for that,” Hindman said. “Hopefully that will help.”
